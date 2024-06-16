Franek Walker: from Disney prince to OnlyFans star

QNews caught up this week with Franek Walker, the Disney actor turned OnlyFans star we (un)covered back in 2022.

Franek Walker’s journey started from his early days as a child model to his current status as an OnlyFans model. His career kickstarted at the tender age of 7 when he began modeling for commercials and photoshoots. His early start paved the way for a successful career, modelling as a teenager in both the US and Poland.

A pivotal moment came when his Polish modeling agency recommended him for an audition for a kids’ show. Initially considered for the role of a ‘dumb jock guy’, Franek eventually won the role of Sebastian, a lovable joker and one of the main characters of the show.

The young performer put in the hard yards, working tirelessly on his singing, acting, and Polish pronunciation skills. His efforts eventually paid off and the young actor began working full-time for the Disney Channel.

Teen Idol

Despite his success on screen, Franek struggled with the pressures of being a teen idol. However, his unique position as the only bilingual cast member opened doors to new opportunities. He was selected to host the show “Disney Movie Surfers,” offering behind-the-scenes glimpses into the production of major Disney movies like Pirates of the Caribbean. This role allowed Franek to conduct interviews with the main cast, including the elusive Johnny Depp, who rarely granted interviews.

Franek recalls that meeting with the actor who was at that time absolutely on the top of the industry and still seemed miserable somehow made Franek sure that he didn’t want to work in the industry as an adult.

“Never meet your idols” – he laughed.

Franek Walker decided to leave acting and fully transition to modeling and told his agency that he was ready to start going on contracts do different countries and work full time – which was impossible for him before because he had to be always available for acting auditions and filming.

He started to travel a lot and met many OnlyFans models. Therefore, when the pandemic started and all the productions were put on hold he decided to open his account. He says that it was great for him at that time as OnlyFans felt like a very positive place because of all the interactions with the subscribers. He says that he felt that he found his place.

Starting OnlyFans has opened many doors for him. He started to get more recognition as a model and got a lot of attention being one of the former teenage stars that transitioned to the adult industry.

