X-rated train surfing

Don’t try this at home! Or anywhere else! Two young men were photographed in New York in February combining public sex with train surfing.

Scroll down for pic.

Caution: Train surfing is dangerous and potentially life-threatening. Train surfers risk death or serious injury due to falling off a moving train, electrocution by the power supply, or colliding with railway infrastructure.

Photos posted to Twitter show the men on top of a moving New York City Metropolitan Transit Authority train. The #7 train is on an elevated track near the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens.

The two men are having sex while a third loiters nearby, apparently enjoying the show.

The angry Twitter user tagged the MTA and other institutions asking, “What is the MTA doing about this?”

Not an unreasonable question. Six people died train surfing in New York in 2023.

MTA communications director Tim Minton said in a statement that train surfers should think of the workers who had to clean up the mess from train surfing accidents.

“The only thing dumber than riding on top of a subway train is dropping pants in the process.

“Those reckless clowns aren’t thinking about the mess cleaners and other transit workers will have to deal with when their stupid stunt goes tragically wrong.”

More weird news: Strange but True!

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.