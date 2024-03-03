Beware the Rainbow Stairs

Homosexuality is a slippery slope, say some, but for others, perhaps at the University of NSW, it’s a set of rainbow stairs.

The University of NSW first painted a set of rainbow stairs six years ago to celebrate Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Recently, they gave the paint a refresh in time for this year’s gay Christmas.

But that apparently worried one young man. Nature, nurture or coloured steps – who knew how sexuality was determined?

So rather than risk turning all gay after climbing the rainbow stairs, the energetic lad bumped and humped his way up the handrail.

The lengths some people will go just to avoid supporting LGBTQIA2S+ is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/PWtfHcdo1v — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 1, 2024

Not the first

However, it turns out this young gent is not the first to avoid this particular rainbow. When the stairs were first painted six years ago, the artwork did not extend to the large ornamental steps on the left. So another man stumbled his way up them rather than climb the rainbow stairway.

Some suggested on social media that the university will now paint the rail prompting the rainbow adverse to utilise new methods to reach the top.

Pole vaulting, perhaps.

It’ll keep escalating, @Comrade_Waluigi suggested, like a Bugs Bunny vs Daffy Duck cartoon.

