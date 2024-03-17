National

Lawyers tout for gay asylum seekers

Gay asylum seekers

An article in the Sunday Telegraph claims law firms tout for gay asylum seekers on Facebook.

The article claims the ads encourage people to claim asylum. The ads say asylum seekers may be eligible to stay in Australia permanently.

Facebook ads are said to target people from Myanmar, Sri Lanka, India, Malaysia and Indonesia.

James Campbell writes that the ads “aggressively [target] gay people from countries with a history of persecution of homosexuals, telling them they could qualify for a protection visa.”

One firm tells potential asylum seekers that it is “critical that you have excellent legal representation to ensure that you have the best chance of success.”

It goes on to explain that applications require country-specific information.

“It’s better to consult an immigration lawyer who can assist you with preparing your protection visa application, researching country information and putting forward the best submissions that are credible, logical and persuasive and assist the departmental case officer in making a decision on your visa application.

“We have assisted protection visa applicants from all over the world who have escaped death, torture and other forms of mistreatment. Our wealth of knowledge about each country sets us apart.”

Gay Asylum Seekers Asked ‘Inappropriate’ Sexual Questions By Australian Official.

Australia’s Treatment Of Asylum Seekers Is An LGBTIQ Issue.

Sad new details of Saudi sisters’ deaths in Sydney apartment.

Malaysian trans woman who fled to Australia left children behind.

Gay Saudi couple both freed from Australian detention.

Why was the life of Rakib Khan expendable?

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

