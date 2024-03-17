Lawyers tout for gay asylum seekers

An article in the Sunday Telegraph claims law firms tout for gay asylum seekers on Facebook.

The article claims the ads encourage people to claim asylum. The ads say asylum seekers may be eligible to stay in Australia permanently.

Facebook ads are said to target people from Myanmar, Sri Lanka, India, Malaysia and Indonesia.

James Campbell writes that the ads “aggressively [target] gay people from countries with a history of persecution of homosexuals, telling them they could qualify for a protection visa.”

One firm tells potential asylum seekers that it is “critical that you have excellent legal representation to ensure that you have the best chance of success.”

It goes on to explain that applications require country-specific information.

“It’s better to consult an immigration lawyer who can assist you with preparing your protection visa application, researching country information and putting forward the best submissions that are credible, logical and persuasive and assist the departmental case officer in making a decision on your visa application.

“We have assisted protection visa applicants from all over the world who have escaped death, torture and other forms of mistreatment. Our wealth of knowledge about each country sets us apart.”

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.