Politics

Foreign Minister Penny Wong marries Sophie Allouache

foreign minister Penny Wong and Sophie Allouache wedding
Catherine Leo Photography

Foreign Minister Penny Wong married long-term partner Sophie Allouache in Adelaide last night in a ceremony attended by friends and family including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Penny Wong and Sophie Allouache met almost twenty years ago and share two daughters.

Although they had not previously acknowledged their engagement, media reports in December indicated the pair would wed this year. Guests included Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his fiancee Jodie Haydon. Health Minister Mark Butler and former South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill also attended.

The Foreign Minister issued a brief statement yesterday regarding the nuptials.

“We are delighted that so many of our family and friends could share this special day with us.”

Senator Wong wore a bright red suit, while Sophie Allouache chose a white satin gown with lace sleeves.

Penny Wong and Same-Sex Marriage

Penny Wong came out as a lesbian one month after assuming her Senate seat in 2002.

However, in 2010, a rift developed between the senator and the LGBTQIA+ community. Challenged on the subject of marriage equality, the only openly gay female cabinet minister in Australian history chose the principle of cabinet solidarity over personal belief. She declared her respect for Labor’s then view of marriage as an institution between a man and a woman.

The following year, Sophie Allouache gave birth to the couple’s first child. A second followed in 2015.

By the time of the Marriage Equality plebiscite in 2017, Labor policy on same-sex marriage had changed, and Penny Wong became a keen campaigner for the reform. She famously wept after learning Australians had overwhelmingly voted Yes.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

