Vile and Tacky O hit the Melbourne airwaves

Main Image: Kyle and Jackie O (Now with extra dung beetle.)

Vile and Tacky O, aka Kyle and Jacki O, made their Melbourne radio debut this week and didn’t miss a trick in their efforts to build an audience based on outrage and bad taste.

The bogan darlings proved long ago there’s nothing too crass, distasteful, or malicious for the Sydney radio market.  (Oh wait… as poor old Alan Jones has learned, disappear for a minute or two, and everyone forgets you.)

Anyway, Vile and Tacky O have opened a branch office in Melbourne on their way to world domination.

“The beginning of the 20-year dream of going national, one city at a time,” squealed Vile like an excited schoolgirl.

Umm!

You’re 52 years old! You better start adding cities quickly – good face for radio but someone will notice soon enough even Euphoria would find you too old to play the perpetual adolescent bogan.

Anyway – what did Vile and Tacky O pull out to ensure publicity for their first Melbourne show?

Vile introduced gay newsreader Brooklyn as a “massive homo” who “used to be a real gay whore” and a “woke piece of shit.”

Meanwhile, Tacky O assured listeners she doesn’t have any STIs and keeps her pussy “pristine.”

That got Vile excited.

“You’re like a Greek chick that keeps the vagina fresh for the husband, but 40 guys have gone through the arse.”

Bruno Bouchet, chief content director of the show (a job to be proud of) popped on air to tell listeners he has a “freakishly long french foreskin” and secretly loves pegging.

Executive producer Pedro is apparently not as interesting

“The migrant we employed…” because “he is best person for the job, not just a black lesbian.”

More Vile and Tacky O

Kyle Sandilands rants about Sam Smith’s non-binary pronouns.

Kyle Sandilands: big gay disease floating around.

Man finds sister’s fiancé on Grindr, confronts her on radio.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

