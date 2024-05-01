Vile and Tacky O hit the Melbourne airwaves

Vile and Tacky O, aka Kyle and Jacki O, made their Melbourne radio debut this week and didn’t miss a trick in their efforts to build an audience based on outrage and bad taste.

The bogan darlings proved long ago there’s nothing too crass, distasteful, or malicious for the Sydney radio market. (Oh wait… as poor old Alan Jones has learned, disappear for a minute or two, and everyone forgets you.)

Anyway, Vile and Tacky O have opened a branch office in Melbourne on their way to world domination.

“The beginning of the 20-year dream of going national, one city at a time,” squealed Vile like an excited schoolgirl.

Umm!

You’re 52 years old! You better start adding cities quickly – good face for radio but someone will notice soon enough even Euphoria would find you too old to play the perpetual adolescent bogan.

Anyway – what did Vile and Tacky O pull out to ensure publicity for their first Melbourne show?

Vile introduced gay newsreader Brooklyn as a “massive homo” who “used to be a real gay whore” and a “woke piece of shit.”

Meanwhile, Tacky O assured listeners she doesn’t have any STIs and keeps her pussy “pristine.”

That got Vile excited.

“You’re like a Greek chick that keeps the vagina fresh for the husband, but 40 guys have gone through the arse.”

Bruno Bouchet, chief content director of the show (a job to be proud of) popped on air to tell listeners he has a “freakishly long french foreskin” and secretly loves pegging.

Executive producer Pedro is apparently not as interesting

“The migrant we employed…” because “he is best person for the job, not just a black lesbian.”

More Vile and Tacky O

