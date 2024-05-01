Cassandra the Queen makes her mark on the scene

Cassandra the Queen only started doing drag in 2021 but she has already made her mark on the Sydney drag scene.

Cassandra the Queen is one of Sydney’s up and coming drag legends and has made a name for herself on the queer scene as a multi-talented performer, with regular shows at some of Sydney’s most iconic LGBTQIA+ venues like The Imperial in Erskineville and Stonewall Hotel.

For a queen who is relatively new to the scene, Cassandra has an impressive track record.

At the 2023 DIVA Awards, Cassandra was recognised as Sydney’s Favourite Showgirl, a testament to her talent and likability in the scene.

As a recent migrant from the Philippines and strong political activist, Cassandra has a unique and fascinating take on how drag can be used in activism, and her journey navigating through the queer Filipino scene here in Sydney.

Why is queer Filipino representation in the scene important to you?

For one, I’m a migrant. When I first moved here it was really hard to find a community I could relate to, and just be comfortable being myself. The other layer would just be being queer; it’s very hard to find a proper community when you first move anywhere.

So having both factors in one community is very important to me, and to – I hate the word, but- assimilate properly into Australian culture.

I moved here in 2019, just before COVID. This is the first country I’ve lived in apart from the Philippines.

I never did drag in the Philippines, I just started here in 2021. I really do wish that I started drag in the Philippines because the drag culture there is very different, and bringing that here would have been an added bonus for me.

As of right now, what are your own opinions on the Filipino queer scene in Sydney?

I definitely think it needs a lot of improvement, but looking from the outside I can see why it is what it is. I think it’s because there are two main types of queer Filipinos [in Australia]: a person who migrated here, and a person that grew up here.

They have different sensibilities, in terms of the culture and understanding being Filipino and being queer.

I definitely want it to be more gelled together. They wouldn’t be the same, there wouldn’t be a point where they’d become one, but I want to see an intersection and an appreciation for both sides.

That’s one of the things I want to do in drag. I have friends who come to my shows who are migrants, and I have friends that come that grew up in Australia. I want to foster that community and make it better, to show that Filipino culture can be more and be bigger.

One of the things that I’ve always wanted to do is a full Filipino cast show. Because most of the Filipino people who grew up here might not have seen drag in the Philippines.

Also, you have Filipinos who migrated here and their only concept of drag is Filipino. Which is very different. So I want to create that event where you can see the merging of those cultures.

Why is activism so important to you, and how does it relate to your drag?

I started my journey in theatre and the arts back in university. I was so focused in learning and developing the artform and the techniques but that’s also when I saw the importance of messaging in art.

That’s how I started to become more involved in activism and grassroots organising.

From then on, I made sure that my art reflects and amplifies the voices of the unheard, the underprivileged, and the oppressed. I saw that art is not just a tool to entertain people but it is more so a platfrom that could spread and influence the community regarding pressing issues.

So when I started doing drag, I made sure to use my platform to bring up pressing societal issues such as the genocide in Gaza, renters rights, workers rights, LGBTQ rights especially trans rights, and many more.



What are some issues that you believe to be most prevalent in our world today?

I believe that the biggest issue in the world right now is modern day imperialism. There are just a few countries that are controlling the world’s economy and politics.

And this also transcends to our culture and the way we live. Because imperialism prioritises capital and profit over people, this is rapidly changing the landscape of housing, cost of living, etc.

Around drag in particular, it creates more far-right, conservative and fascist ideologies. This empowers backward-thinking people to spread fake news and hatred towards specific people such as what’s happening with drag story time.

How do you think queer activism compares today to previous decades?

I couldn’t speak for what has happened in the previous decades. But for sure, the landscape has changed.

It is good that younger generations of queer people are getting more active in social movements and realising that we are trying to build a better community for the future.

On the other hand, it is also sad to see the older generation of queer people being co-opted by conservatism and they tend to become more reserved and complicit.

But one thing I really want to see is for us to see beyond identity. Because if we “strip away” our queerness, we are still all humans.

Activism should first and foremost be a class struggle. When we resolve the class-based problems and remould society into something that sees no class divide, we will be able to create better conditions economically, politically, and culturally to liberate all genders and identities.

I want my drag to be seen not just as an icon or a pillar of queerness. I want it to be seen as an inspiration that drag performers or artists in general have the capacity to analyse society in a way that goes beyond our individualities.

I want my drag to be a tool to arouse, organise, and mobilise the people towards class liberation and gender emancipation.

What are your hopes for the future?

One thing would be doing drag full time. That’s one of the goals, but it would be very hard to do.

In terms of queer Filipino culture and my drag, again I’d like to create a space where they can watch drag shows by Filipinos and for Filipinos.

Maybe eventually join Drag Race, either Drag Race Philippines or Drag Race Down Under, but I’d really want to do Down Under for the representation.

I’ve never seen a Filipino drag queen who joined an international franchise that showcased what Filipino culture truly is. Most of them are bringing some aspects of it, but not the real gay culture in the Philippines.

