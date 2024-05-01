Get ready for Sydney Pride Month in June

Sydney Pride Month organisers are seeking applications for a diverse range of events to be part of this year’s fabulous winter festival throughout June 1-30.

Venues along Oxford Street and Sydney’s other rainbow precincts are invited to take part, with events opening and closing the festival to be held at Darlinghurst’s Stonewall Hotel.

“This year’s central themes revolve around Compassion and Courage, particularly as we commemorate the significance of June in the LGBTQIA+ calendar,” says Sydney Pride Month co-ordinator Glenn Hansen.

“Sydney Pride Festival is set to unite the community through a grassroots celebration, honouring and sharing the history of Pride. The month-long festivities kick off on June 1st at Stonewall Hotel, culminating in final celebrations on June 30th.”

55 years of Pride

The festival commemorates the 55th anniversary of the June 28, 1969 Stonewall Riots, which were also the inspiration for the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, which was held on its original date of June 24 in 1978.

“Pride Month in June stands as a powerful platform to amplify LGBTQIA+ voices, advocate for their rights, and revel in the rich tapestry of LGBTQ culture,” says Hansen.

“Throughout the month, diversity is not only demanded but also highlighted and celebrated through talks, protests, performances, and commemorations. The historical roots of Pride Month trace back to the Stonewall uprising on June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in New York.

“This uprising, sparked by a violent police raid, led to the first Pride Parade (Christopher Street Day) in 1970, laying the foundation for a month dedicated to commemorating, remembering, and celebrating diversity.

First events announced

The first events to be annnounced will see Qtopia Sydney holding its inaugural performance season of Pride Fest which will take place throughout June at The Loading Dock Theatre and at The Substation in Taylor Square as part of Sydney Pride Month.

“Pride Month is more than a personal celebration; it is a call for empathy and compassion,” says Hansen.

“It serves as a poignant reminder that every individual, irrespective of their sexual orientation or gender identity, deserves respect and understanding. Compassion encourages us to listen, learn, and stand against discrimination and prejudice. By fostering a culture of empathy, we contribute to creating a world that embraces inclusivity and acceptance.

“Courage, a defining character quality celebrated during Pride Month, holds profound significance. For many in the LGBTQ+ community, coming out and living authentically necessitate immense bravery. Confronting societal norms, potential discrimination, and standing proud in adversity all demand strength. Pride Month underscores the transformative power of courage, reminding us that, by embodying it, we can establish an environment where everyone feels secure expressing their true selves.

You can email expressions of interest to Sydney Pride Month Festival to info@sydneypride.com

For more information go to www.facebook.com/sydneypridefestival or www.sydneypride.com

