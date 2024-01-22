Man finds sister’s fiancé on Grindr, confronts her on radio

A bride-to-be was left in tears on national radio when her stepbrother called into the Kyle and Jackie O Show to inform her he’d seen her fiancé’s photo on Grindr.

The 25-year-old gay man, Ryan, rang into the Sydney shock jocks Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O for their wedding-themed segment “Final Objection”.

In the wildly tacky segment, the man explained his objection: he was scrolling through Grindr at Christmas and “just came across pictures of Mark’s face”.

“He was throwing off a few gay vibes at Christmas,” Ryan also claimed.

After inquiring about the fiancé’s hotness, Kyle and Jackie O then called Chloe so Ryan could drop this information on his unsuspecting sibling about her partner of four years.

“I honestly don’t know what to say. Is this a prank? Are you guys pranking me?” the shocked bride-to-be replied.

Kyle interjected, suggesting it was possible someone used Mark’s photos in a “catfishing” situation.

Ryan disagreed, replying, “Honestly, I just have a gut feeling about this, Chloe. I think you should ask him next time you see him.”

During the segment, Ryan sent a screenshot of the Grindr profile to Chloe for her to see for herself.

“That’s definitely him. It’s kind of grainy but you can still see that it’s him,” she said.

“It looks pretty recent, since he’s gotten really fit, for sure.”

As the bride-to-be became noticeably distressed, the radio hosts tried to reassure her. Kyle told the bride somebody put up his photos on Grindr as a joke.

“Someone put my picture on there, and they called me ‘Big Gold Mike’. It was so popular,” he said.

“It was a real confidence boost because I thought if things don’t work out with chicks, I can start smashing a__e.

“Can you imagine me walking down Oxford Street with a little twink under each arm?”

Kyle and Jackie O also urged Chloe to ask her fiancé for an explanation, but Kyle added, “If he was gay, would you have a problem if your brother started dating him?”

Kyle Sandilands breached decency standards with mpox rant

In August, Australia’s broadcasting watchdog ACMA ruled that Kyle Sandilands breached broadcasting decency standards with a vile homophobic rant about mpox (formerly monkeypox).

ACMA said that even by Kyle and Jackie O Show standards, the segment was “overly disparaging and insulting”.

Kyle’s then-employer ARN defended the shock jock at the time as “renowned for his colourful vernacular.”

“We appreciate that those unaccustomed to his expressions may consider the content opinionated, and the range of topics discussed on the show are not to everyone’s taste,” the radio station said.

