NSFW! When you can’t be bothered getting dressed for team pic

As surf life savers, we’ve all had those days when you just can’t be bothered getting dressed for the team pic.

You spend your morning rescuing women in neck-to-knee swimming costumes. Then someone says. “Hey, get into uniform. We’ve won the inter-club relay, and they want a team pic.”

“I’ll just sit this one out,” you say.

And so you sit off to the side, naked as the day you were born, while the rest of the team tog up and pose proudly with the inter-club trophy.

Apparently, no one notices that you and your todger have been captured on film for posterity.

Click on the NSFW! link for the uncensored pic.

To be honest, we have no idea of the circumstances of this photograph. It’s in the Mitchell Library of the State Library of New South Wales and shows the North Bondi Surf Life Saving Team after they won the N.Whitehead Trophy Inter-Club Relay, 1942-1943.

As for the young bloke off to the side with the random todger — who knows?

Cronulla Surf Lifesaving Club fancy dress day



Here’s a bonus surf life saving pic — the Cronulla Surf Lifesaving Club around about 1907 – 1908.

It’s an all-male affair with drag very much favoured by the more serious dresser-uppers, and a giant cockerel, perhaps the Cronulla mascot. Sadly. there’s also blackface in evidence.

