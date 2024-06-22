WTF

NSFW! When you can’t be bothered getting dressed for team pic

team pic

As surf life savers, we’ve all had those days when you just can’t be bothered getting dressed for the team pic.

You spend your morning rescuing women in neck-to-knee swimming costumes. Then someone says. “Hey, get into uniform. We’ve won the inter-club relay, and they want a team pic.”

“I’ll just sit this one out,” you say.

And so you sit off to the side, naked as the day you were born, while the rest of the team tog up and pose proudly with the inter-club trophy.

Apparently, no one notices that you and your todger have been captured on film for posterity.

Click on the NSFW! link for the uncensored pic.

NSFW! North Bondi Surf Life Saving Team nude life saver.

To be honest, we have no idea of the circumstances of this photograph. It’s in the Mitchell Library of the State Library of New South Wales and shows the North Bondi Surf Life Saving Team after they won the N.Whitehead Trophy Inter-Club Relay, 1942-1943.

As for the young bloke off to the side with the random todger — who knows?

Cronulla Surf Lifesaving Club fancy dress day


Here’s a bonus surf life saving pic — the Cronulla Surf Lifesaving Club around about 1907 – 1908.
It’s an all-male affair with drag very much favoured by the more serious dresser-uppers, and a giant cockerel, perhaps the Cronulla mascot. Sadly. there’s also blackface in evidence.

NSFW! Can you explain this vintage Aussie beach pic?

vintage aussie beach pic manginas

NSFW!!! Vintage photographs of Aussie male swimmers.

vintage aussie male swimmers vintage photograph nsfw

The war of the dick togs: our Greatest Moral Battle.

moral battle dick togs

 

 

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

timm hanley weho pride
Aussie reality star Timm Hanley at WeHo Pride
lifeguard jeffrey little
Lifeguard Jeffrey Little traumatised by Pride Flag
Sam Mouzer naked and afraid
Naked and Afraid: What’s biting you, Sam Mouzer?
grindr notifications
Grindr notifications take over Eurovision app demo
vile and tacky o
Vile and Tacky O hit the Melbourne airwaves
rebel morrison update fat chicks fat jokes
Why no one reads books anymore: Rebel and Morrison