NSFW! Can you explain this vintage Aussie beach pic?

Please someone explain what’s going on here. This vintage Aussie beach pic features manginas (dicks thrown back between legs), a dick, and consensual touching — all on a public beach.

Caution: Nudity below.

The photo is from the State Library of Victoria. The subjects are identified simply as ‘Group of men on the beach, several nude, with towels. [ca. 1910 – ca. 1930] 1910.’

A vintage Aussie beach pic of a group of naked men on a public beach is not of itself surprising. Until the early 1900s, ‘surf-bathing’ remained the preserve of men who gathered nude on beaches and riverbanks for a daily pre-dawn dip.

Few women could swim and it would take years of activism before ‘mixed bathing’ became a thing and women were allowed to dip their toes in the water.

But there’s a bit more going on here than just a group of blokes going for a swim.

Let’s examine the uncensored pic.

Vintage Aussie beach pic

First up, there’s nothing spontaneous about this pic. The men are lined up facing the camera while the old bloke on the far left and the guy at the back, just right of centre, are both checking out the camera.

But what were the photographer’s instructions?

“You two in the middle, I want manginas. Tuck your dicks back between your legs and squeeze your thighs together. You in the beret, put your arm around your friend, hold his hand, and look at him as though to say, ‘Look dear, it’s a penis’.

“As for you with the towel on your head, touch your mate’s dick. Not a grope but elongate one finger and delicately balance his dick aloft with just that single digit.

“Finally, you with the dick — nice abs, BTW — just stand there proud as a peacock, king of the beach, and possessor of the greatest cock ever known. None of us are size queens here.”

🤔I don’t know. There must be some explanation. Tell us your ideas in the comments. Can’t possibly be worse than mine.

More nude vintage swimmers:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.