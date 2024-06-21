Courtney Act reunited with Adore Delano and Bianca Del Rio

Courtney Act is spending some time with her RuPaul’s Drag Race sisters Adore Delano and Bianca Del Rio.

Courtney is over in Hollywood at the moment. This week, the Aussie drag queen’s season six sister Adore Delano posted a sweet photo of the pair on a hike at Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles.

One follower wrote, “Such a nice lesbian couple! Say it with Bianca’s voice, please.”

“Lesbian moms giving you a granola bar on a hike,” another follower said.

“Is this not Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley?” someone else wrote, noticing the family resemblance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adore Delano (@adoredelano)

Courtney and Adore with Bianca Del Rio

Courtney Act then also posted a chaotic Instagram video of herself hitting the gay bar in boy drag, again with Adore Delano

In the video, Courtney and Adore sing with their season six sister Bianca Del Rio, while Bianca holds a microphone.

The Australian drag queen declared it was an “ABC reunion” at The Abbey in West Hollywood.

The trio were top three on season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race, with Bianca Del Rio ultimately winning the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Act (@courtneyact)

The AAA Girls

Last month, Courtney Act gagged and gooped fans with a surprise reunion of her drag supergroup The AAA Girls in Japan.

Straight after Courtney’s hosting duties at the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden, the drag queen flew to Tokyo to reunite with her AAA bandmates Alaska and Willam for the one-off gig.

Courtney, Alaska and Willam started the girl band for an ad campaign in 2014, and the queens went on to release their Access All Areas EP in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Act (@courtneyact)

Adore Delano came out as transgender

Last July, Adore Delano came out as transgender in an emotional update to her 2 million followers.

She said at the time her transition had been “very enlightening and has made me probably the happiest I’ve ever been in my adult life.”

Adore recalled knowing she was trans since high school, but “supressing everything” when she went on American Idol in 2008.

However, after Adore got sober in 2021, her gender dysphoria intensified, she recalled. Since then, her transition had switched her “dysphoria to euphoria”.

Read more:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.