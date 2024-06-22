Tyde Levi rifles through big bro’s wardrobe

Name ring any bells? With Big Bro away on tour, Tyde Levi recently trawled the pop star’s wardrobe for clothes. Viewers had lots of questions. Mainly, are they both gay?

Tyde tried on a few of Troye’s clothes.

“Troye, I love you but the best part of you going away is I get your wardrobe.”

Tyde pulled out what he called the ‘staple Troye Sivan sweater’.

“I feel like I shouldn’t wear it.”

(He did.)

“Troye kind of wears baggier stuff. I like to wear little slim, tight numbers.”

troye sivan’s brother stealing his clothes while he’s away on tour pic.twitter.com/X3JUL40skm — Wendell (@RhodeToLove) June 13, 2024

It didn’t take Gay Twitter long to find to thread and take over the interrogation with one all important question.

Is Younger Bro also?

Yes – he’s a singer too – just has a new track out.

cant compare to lorde x charli but ill just leave this here.. https://t.co/FAUQaazHaD — Tyde Levi (@TydeLevi) June 21, 2024

No. No! Is he gay?

No – he’s not, but Tyde declared himself a ‘proud ally’.

Who could ask for a better brother?

