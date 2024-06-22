Celebrities

Tyde Levi rifles through big bro’s wardrobe

tyde levi
Image: Tyde Levi Instagram

Name ring any bells? With Big Bro away on tour, Tyde Levi recently trawled the pop star’s wardrobe for clothes. Viewers had lots of questions. Mainly, are they both gay?

Tyde tried on a few of Troye’s clothes.

“Troye, I love you but the best part of you going away is I get your wardrobe.”

Tyde pulled out what he called the ‘staple Troye Sivan sweater’.

“I feel like I shouldn’t wear it.”

(He did.)

“Troye kind of wears baggier stuff. I like to wear little slim, tight numbers.”

It didn’t take Gay Twitter long to find to thread and take over the interrogation with one all important question.

Is Younger Bro also?

Yes – he’s a singer too – just has a new track out.

 

No. No! Is he gay?

No – he’s not, but Tyde declared himself a ‘proud ally’.

Who could ask for a better brother?

Troye Sivan’s tour is gay as hell and it’s giving us FOMO.

Homeware king Troye Sivan’s bottomless ‘glory bowl’ roasted.

Troye Sivan rips off faux Grammys nipple piercing on camera.

Troye Sivan had dinner in Italy with Spanish hunk Manu Rios.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

