NSFW! Actor and nude physique model John Hamill

Bodybuilder and actor John Hamill started out as a nude physique model before moving into corny English sex flicks and finally legitimate acting roles.
As a young man, John posed for the eccentric English physique photographer John S Barrington. Although Barrington made a lifelong career of photographing nude men and frequently enjoyed sex with his models, he did not identify as gay.
John Hamill has also always identified as straight though a few photos show him in close contact with another nude male model while physically aroused.
NSFW! Click Here: John Hamill full-frontal nude with an unknown male model.
John Hamill’s finely sculpted body, his cheeky boyish grin, and sizeable endowment made him an ideal nude physique model.
NSFW! Click Here: John Hamill full-frontal nude.
The model also boasted a rather splendid arse. A website synopsis of one of his later movies described his role as “Buns, walking with Penny, then more buns, rolling into the water, dead.”
NSFW! Click Here: John Hamill’s magnificent buns and come hither eyes.
John Hamill attended the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in the late sixties and embarked on an acting career. Although working in mostly B-grade movies, he appeared with the legendary Joan Crawford in Trog and with future stars Maggie Smith and Lynn Redgrave in other movies.
However, the former nude physique model became better known for the low-grade sex films he starred in for David Grant, the bisexual ‘King of Sexploitation’. Grant’s films featured bad acting, bad scripts, bad film work, lots of nudity and notoriously unconvincing simulated sex.
The actor later worked in television including roles in long-running British shows like Dr Who, The Professionals and The Bill. He retired from acting in the late eighties to run a furniture shop. John later told his local paper, “The sex movies ruined my career. But you know how it is, I was out of work, the birds were smashing, and I’ve always been a born flasher.”
NSFW! Click Here: More John Hamill full-frontal nude physique studies.
NSFW! Click Here: one last shot of the English physique model full-frontal nude.
