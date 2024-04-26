Aussie OnlyFans star Girthmaster’s huuuge income goes viral

Australian OnlyFans creator the Girthmaster has seen his follower count jump by thousands after a simple TikTok video received more than 100 million views.

The Girthmaster is 30 years old, is 6’7″ tall and has an “eight-inch-long, seven-inch-circumferenced penis” according to his bio.

But all of a sudden, he’s receiving a lot more attention after the Girthmasterr (whose online handle has two Rs at the end, very important) discussed his career and his income in a man-on-the-street TikTok that’s received millions of views.

Speaking on the streets of Brisbane, the ridiculously tall sex worker revealed he rakes in anywhere from $40,000 to $80,000 per month from his adult content, which he films with women and by himself for OnlyFans.

The Girthmaster added the huge payday doesn’t come without hard work, explaining his online career requires anything from 60 to 80 hours per week of work, including marketing and content editing.

Hundreds of millions watch The Girthmaster

In the original TikTok, commenters immediately identified him by his online handle. The Girthmaster’s TikTok video also made the jump to Twitter X, with one post alone racking up more than 100 million views on the video.

Thousands of new followers flocked to the Aussie creator this week and the likes of Rolling Stone and The Daily Beast chased him for interviews.

From the interviews, we now know the Girthmaster’s origin story. When he was 18, the “digital exhibitionist” posted a nude selfie on Tumblr for “a bit of rush”. It went viral and after that he realised just how “out of the ordinary” he was.

The Girthmaster kept posting anonymously online until a female partner suggested he start an OnlyFans.

“Before this, I did a whole bunch of random jobs, like any entry level job,” he said.

“I did customer service in an office for a year. I was a handyman, a landscaper, a baggage handler, a pizza boy, worked in grocery stores, food service, clothing, retail… any and every entry level job.

“A lot of them are kinda like porn storyline jobs too, like the pizza boy, the landscaper, things like that.”

He said he was just expected to earn a bit of “beer money” but it “just snowballed” and now he’s saving some of his earnings to buy his mum a house. Aww.

‘People want to see if I can live up to my name’

The Girthmaster explained he got his OnlyFans moniker from household appliance the KitchenAid Mix Master.

“Funnily enough, that name now actually does me a lot of favors in marketing. It really stands out,” he told Rolling Stone.

“People see it and they kind of want to investigate to see if I can actually live up to the claim or not.

“Feel free to objectify the Girthmaster all you want. He’s there for your entertainment.”

