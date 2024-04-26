Actress Sophia Bush comes out, confirms relationship

Sophia Bush has come out as queer and confirmed her relationship with retired US soccer player Ashlyn Harris (both above).

The One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. actress said she “hates the notion of having to come out in 2024″.

But Sophia explained she understands the importance of proud visibility “in a year when we’re seeing the most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in modern history.”

“There were more than 500 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills proposed in state legislatures in 2023,” she wrote.

Sophia opened up about her sexuality in a personal essay for Glamour Magazine.

“I finally feel like I can breathe, I don’t think I can explain how profound that is,” she wrote.

“I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

Sophia Bus and Ashlyn Harris finally go official

In August 2023, Sophia divorced husband Grant Hughes after a year of marriage. In her essay, she squashed rumours she and Ashlyn were having an affair before Ashlyn also left her partner Ali Krieger last year.

“It took me 41 years to get here,” Sophia wrote.

“When I take stock of the last few years, I can tell you that I have never operated out of more integrity in my life.

“I hope that’s clear enough for everyone speculating out there, while being as gentle as I possibly can be.”

Sophia said she first met Harris in 2019, but they became close friends last year after their respective splits.

“Maybe it was all fated. Maybe it really is a version of invisible string theory. I don’t really know,” she wrote.

“But I do know that for a sparkly moment I felt like maybe the universe had been conspiring for me.

“That feeling is one I’ll hold on to no matter where things go from here.”

Sophia Bush also shared her mother’s response to a family friend who called her and said, “Well, this can’t be true. I mean, your daughter isn’t gay.”

“My mom felt that it was obvious, from the way her friend emphasised the word, that she meant it judgmentally,” Bush wrote.

“And you know what my mom said? ‘Oh honey, I think she’s pretty gay. And she’s happy.’”

Lots more to celebrate the Lesbian Day of Visibility:

