Pet Shop Boys hint at first Australian tour in years

British music icons the Pet Shop Boys have let slip that they’re “in discussions” about a possible Australian tour, their first in many years.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe talked to The Project about their new album Nonetheless, out today.

During the chat on Thursday night, Neil told the hosts they’re “planning to do a tour in Australia,” before he quickly added, “What I should say is we’re in discussions about coming to Australia next year.”

The Pet Shop Boys have been touring Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour around Europe.

The concert was also filmed and released in cinemas globally – including Australia – earlier in the year.

Neil and Chris haven’t done a gig in Australia since 2014. They performed a pair of shows at Carriageworks during that year’s Vivid Sydney event.

Their last full-scale tour was in 1994. The boys returned for a festival in 2007 and a Sydney New Year’s Eve show in 2011.

The @petshopboys may be international superstars, but they still have time for Aussie TV, and they tell us why they love Ja’Mie from Summer Heights High. pic.twitter.com/JZsWY4bLxh — The Project (@theprojecttv) April 25, 2024

Pet Shop Boys love Troye Sivan and All of Us Strangers

Elsewhere in the interview, the Pet Shop Boys also gave a big shoutout to Aussie singer-songwriter Troye Sivan.

“I really like his album [Something To Give Each Other],” Neil told The Project.

“Last year, it was the pop album I listened to most.”

The boys also gave their thoughts on two high-profile projects that have used their music recently.

Andrew Haigh’s tear-jerking All of Us Strangers and Emerald Fennell’s wild Saltburn both use Pet Shop Boys songs in pivotal scenes.

“There’s a sort of tradition with us – which these two films aren’t in, happily – where a director will want to use It’s A Sin to establish you’re in a gay club in America in the late 80s,” Neil said.

“It’s a bit corny, that, and reductive maybe.

“In Saltburn, they sing Rent and it’s part of the plot.

“In All Of Us Strangers, [Andrew Scott’s character] is with his family. It’s Christmas 1987 and Always On My Mind is number one and we’re even on the television in the scene.

“It’s an incredible moment of togetherness for them, and it’s a great use of the two songs in both films.”

Neil also said All of Us Strangers director Andrew Haigh would direct their next music video.

“The visuals on that are going to be incredible,” he said.

Pet Shop Boys’ Nonetheless is their ‘queer album’

Pet Shop Boys’ 15th studio album Nonetheless follows 2020’s Hotspot. Neil and Chris have described the new record as their “queer album”.

Singles include Loneliness, with a beautiful music video revisiting 90s gay cruising, and Dancing Star, about gay ballerina Rudolf Nureyev fleeing the Soviet Union.

“We wanted this album to be a celebration of the unique and diverse emotions that make us human,” Neil and Chris explain.

“From the more dance-orientated tracks to the raw poignancy of the introspective ballads, with their beautiful string arrangements, each track tells a story and contributes to the overall narrative of the album.”

“It was great to work with James Ford, who we think has brought new elements to our music.

“James has dared to make us a bit more minimal at times and the final result is a record we’re very proud of.”

