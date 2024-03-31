We’re trying so hard to feel sorry for martyrs to Easter Sunday

Is it April Fools Day? Surely that’s tomorrow. Yet bible-bashing fools of the trumpian persuasion are whinging about Transgender Day of Visibility impinging on their Easter Sunday.

Climb down off your fcking cross (Don’t forget you can have your own Donald Trump branded cross for just $99.99 plus p&h. Buy two, and we’ll throw in a copy of Junior’s latest book, Faking Christianity for Profit and Easy Sex with Nativity Donkeys .)

Oh, we try so hard to feel sorry for you people. But let’s face it: You break a nail, squeal that the Rainbow Cult did it, and carry on like you’ve been thrown to the lions. (As in ferocious African animals, not the hapless scandal-plagued AFL team.)

What happened?

Easter Sunday

Well, this year, for the first time in yonks, the Christian celebration of Easter Sunday (the Resurrection) falls on March 31. The religious celebration does not have a fixed date. In Western Christianity, it can fall anywhere between March 22 and April 25.

But March 31 is Transgender Day of Visibility and has been since 2009.

And oh how that makes, if not the Baby Jesus, little sooky baby right-wingers cry.

It being Easter, even Judas jumped in. Well – not the Judas. Just Trans Judas.

Caitlyn Jenner sobbed about Joe Biden initiating the day – which he did not. Methuselah did however issue a proclamation in support of the day, and of trans people.

“I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”

April Fools Day

So, did we mention April Fools Day?

Because that’s going to give them something to rend their garments over in 2029. Yep! In 2029, April Fools Day falls on March 31.

Cry you fools, cry. We couldn’t GAF.

You’ve rained on our parade too many times before.

Not today, Satan.

Happy Transgender Day of Visibilty.

We shouldn’t laugh at Caitlyn – but she makes it so easy…

