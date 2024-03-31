Watch: Hidden Master, secret nudes of top fashion photographer

The new documentary Hidden Master tells the story of George Platt Lynes, the top fashion photographer of the 1930s and 1950s who also obsessively photographed nude men, ignoring the repressive laws of his day.

George Platt Lynes photographed thousands of men nude. They included friends, models, dancers, and actors. Among them: Féral Benga, star of the legendary Folies-Bergère in Paris and Yul Brynner, later famed for movie roles like the king in The King and I, but then a young struggling actor.

George Platt Lynes could not exhibit, publish or sell his male nudes. But that never stopped him.

Nude photography remained illegal when he died of cancer aged just 48 in 1955.

Fortunately, he donated his secret work to the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction where it remained safely sequestered until changing laws allowed for public knowledge of the amazing trove.

Hidden Master

