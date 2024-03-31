18+

Watch: Hidden Master, secret nudes of top fashion photographer

hidden master george platt lynes

The new documentary Hidden Master tells the story of George Platt Lynes, the top fashion photographer of the 1930s and 1950s who also obsessively photographed nude men, ignoring the repressive laws of his day.

Scroll down for the official trailer for Hidden Master.

QNews wrote in 2023 about the work of George Platt Lynes in our NSFW! full-frontal nude series. Find the links at the bottom of this page to that article and some related content. 🍆

George Platt Lynes photographed thousands of men nude. They included friends, models, dancers, and actors. Among them: Féral Benga, star of the legendary Folies-Bergère in Paris and Yul Brynner, later famed for movie roles like the king in The King and I, but then a young struggling actor.

George Platt Lynes could not exhibit, publish or sell his male nudes. But that never stopped him.

Nude photography remained illegal when he died of cancer aged just 48 in 1955.

Fortunately, he donated his secret work to the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction where it remained safely sequestered until changing laws allowed for public knowledge of the amazing trove.

In Australia, watch for Hidden Master on one of the streaming platforms in the coming months.

Hidden Master

Eeeek! Clutch your pearls: full frontal Hollywood nudes:

NSFW! secret vintage male nudes of George Platt Lynes.

NSFW! vintage male nudes from old Hollywood.

NSFW! Féral Benga: Folies Bergère star, actor & nude model.

Féral Benga

NSFW! Scotty Bowers, Hollywood male madam & nude model.

Hollywood male madam nude male model scotty bowers

QNews

