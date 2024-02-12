The QNews Guide to Mardi Gras in Sydney: Best of the Rest

Here are a few more events for your 2024 Mardi Gras calendar. Photo: Ann-Marie Calilhanna.

In the fifth and final instalment of QNew’s guide to what to do during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival we explore the events and entertainment that are happening over the rest of the festival.

Still got spaces left in your Mardi Gras festival calendar? Have a look at some of these!

Sissy Ball

Labaja. Balenciaga. Dupree. From the iconic rooms of New York City to the humble halls of Sydney, balls have been defining events in LGBTQIA+ culture since the 80s.

From serving face to executive realness, balls have been the queer way to live the fantasy we never thought we could have.



Sat February 24, 2024 Sydney Town Hall. 483 George Street, Sydney 6pm-11pm |$75

Queer Screen 31st Mardi Gras Film Festival

Queer film stands as a powerful medium for our community, weaving tales, sharing experiences, and illuminating both pain and joy. This festival invites you on an extraordinary exploration of 21st Century Queer Film, spanning heartwarming romances, side-splitting comedies, insightful documentaries, and gripping dramas.

15 – 29 February. Various Venues across Sydney, plus On Demand Australia-wide in March. Ticketed events from $10 + bf

Queer Futures

For those coming to Mardi Gras to enjoy more than just the partying and partial-nudity, Queer Futures is a thinking queer’s crumpet guaranteed to stimulate your mind and soul.

A collection of LGBTQIA+SB talks, ideas, discussions and keynotes about the challenges of our present and opportunities for our future.



24 & 25 February, 2024 National Art School. 156 Forbes St, Darlinghurst Various times | $39

Bimini LIVE!

Bimini Bon Boulash, an icon and legend, graces us down under! Riding the wave of fame from RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. Season Two, Bimini brings fashion, ferocity, and comedy. Don’t miss her first solo Australian tour in Sydney during Mardi Gras for a night of music, drag, and stunning looks that’ll leave you amazed.

Wed February 28, 2024 Arq. 16 Flinders St, Darlinghurst 7pm – 10pm | From $76.82

