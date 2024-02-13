NSW

Man charged over vile homophobic letter to Alex Greenwich

NSW MPs Mark Latham and Alex Greenwich
NSW MPs Mark Latham and Alex Greenwich. Image: ABC, Bloomberg

A 70-year-old man could face jail for allegedly sending a threatening homophobic letter to gay Sydney MP Alex Greenwich.

The man allegedly sent the disgusting letter inside a greeting card to the independent MP in October 2023.

Warning: graphic language

In it, the author name-checks former One Nation MP Mark Latham (above left), whose own homophobic sledges towards Alex Greenwich are currently before the courts in a defamation case.

The letter allegedly references Mark Latham making Alex Greenwich cry because “he is not a man, nor a woman” but a “defect”.

“The world was a safer and better place when you f____ts were still in the closet. AIDS didn’t kill enough of you,” the man allegedly wrote.

“I hope Latham and other real men of Australia, like me, force you to do more than cry.”

Alex Greenwich said he passed the revolting letter to police for forensic testing immediately after he got it.

“I’m a pretty privileged gay man who lives in a supportive community,” Alex told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“If I’m getting this type of threatening hate, I can’t imagine what the experience of a young trans person in suburban or rural NSW would be.”

NSW Police arrest 70-year-old for alleged letter

NSW Police have charged the 70-year-old with stalking or intimidating with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm, as well as dealing in identification information with the intention of committing an indictable offence.

Officers arrested the man on Friday and granted him conditional bail. He’ll appear in court on March 27.

Alex Greenwich has now called on the NSW parliament to back his long-delayed omnibus Equality Bill.

The legislation contain a raft of discrimination-busting amendments to support the state’s queer folk.

The Sydney MP describes the bill as the biggest reform “since homosexuality was decriminalised by the Wran Labor government 40 years ago”.

Find out more:

Alex Greenwich suing Mark Latham over false ‘grooming’ sledge

Mark Latham defends vile homophobic tweet to Alex Greenwich

New South Wales MPs ‘not welcome’ at Mardi Gras until Equality Bill is passed

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade
Mardi Gras members vote to scrap Police Accord at heated AGM
NSW Premier Chris Minns
NSW government delays gay conversion ban bill
Photo of gay man Ernest Head, whose 1976 murder is under the spotlight of the LGBTIQ hate crime inquiry (pictured)
Suspect revealed 47 years after alleged gay-hate murder
Alex Greenwich to introduce NSW Equality Bill on Thursday
NSW MPs Mark Latham and Alex Greenwich
Mark Latham claims his tweet ‘enhanced’ Alex Greenwich’s reputation
Sydney MP Alex Greenwich brings forward LGBTIQ Equality Bills for NSW