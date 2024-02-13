Man charged over vile homophobic letter to Alex Greenwich

A 70-year-old man could face jail for allegedly sending a threatening homophobic letter to gay Sydney MP Alex Greenwich.

The man allegedly sent the disgusting letter inside a greeting card to the independent MP in October 2023.

Warning: graphic language

In it, the author name-checks former One Nation MP Mark Latham (above left), whose own homophobic sledges towards Alex Greenwich are currently before the courts in a defamation case.

The letter allegedly references Mark Latham making Alex Greenwich cry because “he is not a man, nor a woman” but a “defect”.

“The world was a safer and better place when you f____ts were still in the closet. AIDS didn’t kill enough of you,” the man allegedly wrote.

“I hope Latham and other real men of Australia, like me, force you to do more than cry.”

Alex Greenwich said he passed the revolting letter to police for forensic testing immediately after he got it.

“I’m a pretty privileged gay man who lives in a supportive community,” Alex told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“If I’m getting this type of threatening hate, I can’t imagine what the experience of a young trans person in suburban or rural NSW would be.”

NSW Police arrest 70-year-old for alleged letter

NSW Police have charged the 70-year-old with stalking or intimidating with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm, as well as dealing in identification information with the intention of committing an indictable offence.

Officers arrested the man on Friday and granted him conditional bail. He’ll appear in court on March 27.

Alex Greenwich has now called on the NSW parliament to back his long-delayed omnibus Equality Bill.

The legislation contain a raft of discrimination-busting amendments to support the state’s queer folk.

The Sydney MP describes the bill as the biggest reform “since homosexuality was decriminalised by the Wran Labor government 40 years ago”.

