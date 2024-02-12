The QNews Guide to Mardi Gras in Sydney: All Ages Events

Along with Fair Day there are other events that are suitable for families. Photo: Ann-Marie Calilhanna.

In the fourth instalment of QNew’s guide to what to do during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival we explore the events during the festival that are aimed at families and young LGBTQIA+ people.

Along with Fair Day in Victoria Park on February 18 there are three other official events that are designed for families or younger LGBTQIA+ people.

Drag Story Time at Sea Life Aquarium

What is a Mardi Gras without an all-ages Drag Story Time? A sensory sensation for kids and adults alike right inside SEA LIFE Aquarium. Talk about serving Fish!

Rainbow Families are invited to explore the aquarium and all that’s under the sea, followed by Aquarium Drag Story Time.

This inclusive and accessible event provides a safe space for children and young people to explore their love of books, literature and art.

A joyful, family-friendly day will be enjoyed by all, introducing the concepts of creativity, freedom and self-expression.

When: 17 February, 2024. 9:00am – 12:00am. Location: SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium. 1-5 Wheat Road, Sydney

Family Zone at Oxtravaganza

If you’re exploring the sights, sounds and smells of Oxtravaganza with your kids, nieces, nephews, grandkids or younger siblings, then take advantage of the Family Zone for all-ages fun.

Featuring the always- popular Drag Queen Story Time, face painting, art activities, balloons, colouring-in games, fairy floss, and goodie bags for the kids.

When: Saturday 24th February 10am – 4pm. Location: East Sydney Community And Arts Centre 34 – 40 Burton Street, Darlinghurst

Minus18 Queer Formal

We’ve all seen the movies, we’ve all experienced our own school proms or formals, and we’ve always wondered what it would be like if everyone were queer.

Well, wonder no more teens and tweens, because the LGBTQIA+ youth charity Minus18 are throwing their beloved Queer Formal!

Young people aged 12-19, find yourself a date and get ready to live your perfect prom fantasy.

Wear what you want, express yourself how you want, and date who you want – this night is about your fabulous queer or trans self! And to the parents out there, this is an alcohol, drugs, vape and smoke-free event.

Follow @Minus18Youth on Instagram for all the updates, including the entertainment lineup.

When: 17 February, 2024. 5:30pm – 10:00pm. Location: Roundhouse, UNSW Sydney, Anzac Parade, Kensington

