Katherine gets ready for Pride Festival weekend

Katherine Pride Festival is nearly here, with five events across the weekend catering to all members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Hosted by local community group Rainbow Katherine, the festival is a celebration of Katherine’s small but proud LGBTQIA+ community.

Kicking off on Friday June 14, the Katherine Pride Launch event, Sip & Social, is an evening of celebration, networking, and entertainment.

Held at Godinyamyin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre, Sip & Social is a great opportunity to connect with the local community, celebrate pride, and enjoy a fun-filled evening.



From 7PM, Katherine Pride is hosting Vintage Drag in Mint Condition – An evening with Stan Munro. Join legendary entertainer Dame Stan Munro in conversation with Kevin Markwell as they chat about Stan’s glamorous career, stretching across three continents and six decades – and counting. All will be revealed in this captivating, honest and no-holds barred reflection of a life well-lived.

On Saturday June 15, Drag Queen Makeover will give attendees the chance to learn the ins and outs of drag makeup from talented performers from Drag Territory.

Saturday evening is set to be unforgettable evening packed with sass, sparkle, and sensational prizes at Gender Bender Bingo.

The fabulous queens Ferocia and Prawn from Drag Territory will be joined by “Boyz2Boys”, promising double the fun.

Finally, Katherine Pride Festival concludes with a Family Funday from 10AM on Sunday. This free community event has stalls, live entertainment and more for the whole family to enjoy.

Katherine Pride Festival has both free and ticketed events, for more information visit Humanitix.

Read More:

Pride Pilbara Festival returns for its second year

Broken Heel is celebrating 30 years of ‘Priscilla’

Ipswich’s first Pride event Queerswich returning in 2024

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.