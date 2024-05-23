Pride Pilbara Festival returns for its second year

The Pride Pilbara Festival is returning for its second glorious year this June.

Proudly presented by the Port Hedland Lesbians, Allies, and Gays Society (PHLAGS+), this week-long extravaganza is filled with captivating entertainment and enriching cultural experiences against the breathtaking backdrop of Port Hedland.

Kick off Pride Pilbara week on June 14, with a dazzling show from Sugar Blue Burlesque.

On Sunday, embrace the spirit of unity and inclusivity at Rainbow Family Day, kicking off with Pride Pilates at 8.30AM.

Throughout the week, head along to Rainbow Paint ‘n’ sip, Drag Bingo, Rainbow Storytime. a Pride Movie Night screening of Kinky Boots and more!

To end the festival with a bang, Saturday June 22 is a full day of Pride Pilbara festivities.

Starting with Wedge Street Pride Markets in the morning, the celebrations continue with the Pride Parade and culimate with the Pride Dance Party & Show.

And if that wasn’t enough, Drag Race royalty Hannah Conda will also be attending the Pride Dance Party.

What: Pride Pilbara Festival

When: June 16-22, 2024

Where: Varion locations around Port Hedland

For more information and for the full festival itinerary, visit pridepilbara.com.

