SA

Adelaide University Sharks to host Pride Round

Adelaide University Sharks Pride Round
Image: Facebook

The Adelaide University Sharks are Adelaide’s gay & inclusive rugby union team.

The Sharks provide a safe space for gay and bisexual men to form friendships and enjoy the sport in an inclusive environment.

To celebrate Pride, the Sharks are hosting a Pride Round at their home ground at Waite Oval. This is a day that celebrates LGBTQIA+ inclusion in sport, so expect to see just about everything decked in rainbow pride colours on the day.

For families, there will be bouncy castle and face painting setup to entertain the kids.

Attendees can also expect a half time drag show as well as stalls from other local queer sport teams and LGBTQIA+ community organisations.

This year’s Pride Round is extra special for The Adelaide University Sharks as they will be celebrating the club’s fifth birthday.

Event: Adelaide University Sharks Pride Round

When: June 22, 2024

Where: Waite Campus, Claremont Avenue

For more information, follow the Adelaide University Sharks on Facebook.

Read More: 

Sports are for all? – research reveals few LGBTQI+ play 

TikToker Sassy Scott secretly dated a closeted AFL player

Sam Kerr officially ruled out of Paris Olympic Games

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Sarah Davison
Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Sydney FC Pride
Sydney FC celebrates Pride across weekend of festivities
A person in rainbow colours holds a pride round footy.
Why sporting codes need more than just pride rounds
brisbane lions aflw rainbow guernseys
Brisbane Lions to play in AFLW’s first Pride Round this weekend
afl pride game
Fifth AFL Pride Game at the Gabba in Brisbane for the first time
afl queensland pride round rainbow flag sport
Rainbows on the field in AFL Queensland ‘Pride Round’
pride cup
Calls For More Queensland Pride Cups After Gold Coast Match