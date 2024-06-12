Adelaide University Sharks to host Pride Round

The Adelaide University Sharks are Adelaide’s gay & inclusive rugby union team.

The Sharks provide a safe space for gay and bisexual men to form friendships and enjoy the sport in an inclusive environment.

To celebrate Pride, the Sharks are hosting a Pride Round at their home ground at Waite Oval. This is a day that celebrates LGBTQIA+ inclusion in sport, so expect to see just about everything decked in rainbow pride colours on the day.

For families, there will be bouncy castle and face painting setup to entertain the kids.

Attendees can also expect a half time drag show as well as stalls from other local queer sport teams and LGBTQIA+ community organisations.

This year’s Pride Round is extra special for The Adelaide University Sharks as they will be celebrating the club’s fifth birthday.

Event: Adelaide University Sharks Pride Round

When: June 22, 2024

Where: Waite Campus, Claremont Avenue

For more information, follow the Adelaide University Sharks on Facebook.

