Broken Heel is celebrating 30 years of ‘Priscilla’

This year, legendary queer festival Broken Heel is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Since 2015, the five-day Broken Heel Festival has taken over Broken Hill to celebrate Priscilla at her spiritual home.

Broken Heel Festival director Esther LaRovere said from humble beginnings, the festival had become a landmark event on the pride calendar.

“I grew up in Broken Hill and an opportunity came up to buy into the Palace Hotel,” Esther said.

“We constantly met people from all around the world that would come and visit us to pay homage to the film, so we decided to throw Priscilla a 21st celebration.

“Broken Heel has only grown bigger and bolder from there.”

Broken Hill celebrates its queer history

Esther said that seeing the local community embrace the festival had been a highlight of her time as director.

“It’s wonderful to remind the world that remote and regional communities are made up of a diverse and dynamic range of individuals with amazing lives and experiences to share,” she said.

“Watching how the Main Street Parade has grown has been incredible, we’ve seen up to 6500 people turn out to watch.

“Particularly seeing all the kids in the crowd, knowing that they’re going to grow up seeing this festival become a tradition is really special.”

However, Esther says to truly understand the electric atmosphere of Broken Heel- attending is a must.

“To truly capture the essence of the festival you must come and immerse yourself in Broken Heel,” she said.

“Just make it happen, you will meet so many incredible people and have the time of your life.

“Don’t dilly dally, doll- this is what memories are made of!”

Festival Details

What: Broken Heel Festival

When: September 5-9, 2024

Where: Outback Broken Hill, NSW

Ticket are on sale now, visit bhfestival.com for more information.

