Enjoy Tina Bikki!

Tina Bikki is a name that is iconic not only in the Brisbane and Sydney queer scenes, but more recently overseas as well.

She’s one of the most seasoned and successful queer performers Australia has to offer and is a testament to how a drag queen can make a successful career for themselves completely independently.

Tina Bikki was recently a contestant in Drag Arena International, an expansion of a well-established televised drag competition hosted in Thailand.

Drag Arena International featured contestants from Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan and Australia, with an exciting lineup of queens including Sydney’s own Jacqui St. Hyde and Sia Tequila.

Sydney’s own Maxi Shield was one of the judges and the show was part of the first ever Bangkok Pride, coinciding with the recent legalisation of same-sex marriage in Thailand.

Tina sat down for an exclusive interview with QNews before travelling to Thailand to tell us what the show is all about, and about her career as an artist over the last thirteen years.

How did you start doing drag?

It’s a blurry line because you sort of get around looking busted in the club before you get on the stage, right? It would probably be around 2011, so thirteen years ago. That was up in Brisbane.

Do you know what? I was really, really lucky, because QNews, funnily enough, used to do the scene pictures up in Queensland. You’d go out, and you’d be so fucking excited when someone would take a picture of you because you might end up in the magazine.

Back in 2012, I had been out in drag not that many times, and there was a drag competition on the Gold Coast. They were fishing around for baby queens, and they saw me in the QNews scene pictures a few times, and they were like ‘who is this bitch?’

So tthey then reached out and asked me to do this amateur comp, which I did (and won).

But it was a long one. It went for six months. And because it was a long one, people could really see the contestants, so I started picking up work after that.

I didn’t realise it but I already had performance experience in the sense that I’d done dance, I’d done a lot of theatre, so that was already in me. So all I had to do was learn the makeup and the hair and the cozzies and all that stuff.

What changes do you see in the drag scene today?

I feel like there’s been a shift now. Obviously there’s an economic crisis but drag is being really oversaturated. There’s a lot of drag on TV. But back then, people did drag because they were queer and performers first.

So drag came as the next step. It wasn’t like ‘I want to be a drag queen, so I’m gonna do that first and then become a performer’- because I don’t think everyone’s got that in them.

I think you should come into it as a performer first. I can buy a tradie outfit from Kmart today if I want but it doesn’t mean I can go out and fuckin’ build a fence.

When you’re a natural performer, charisma is something that speaks so much louder than anything else. I’ve seen really busted bitches turn my pussy out, because it’s obvious that this person is a performer.

You can learn to look the part pretty quickly now. I’m telling you a busted baby queen now looks okay: comparatively to back then when we were blocking our eyebrows with soap.

We weren’t doing bingo nights in straight clubs and brunches at the local café. And I’m not 900 years old. This isn’t like back in the 60s. This isn’t that long ago.

It’s crazy. It’s changed, it absolutely has changed.

How would you describe your drag to someone who’s never seen a spot from you before?

It’s tricky because I’m a career drag queen, so I do full time drag.

So for the most part you’ve got to do commercial drag and so you’ve got to do drag catered towards nightclub patrons. Which is ever changing.

I get off stage and people go “that’s so Tina” and I respond by saying I have no idea what the hell they’re talking about!

I like that I can be very sexual in my performances, but when I get the mic it’s like ‘holy shit that could be my uncle up there!’

Tell me about Drag Arena. What is the competition all about?

It’s quite brutal. In previous seasons, I would say 75% of the Drag Race Thailand competitors in have done this competition post Drag Race. So it’s pretty highly regarded over there.

It’s about lip-syncing and performance. It’s trying to steer away from the overproduced bullshit that we don’t actually do as part of the artistry. It’s showcasing what drag is today.

And it’s through a patron’s eye. Sometimes when you watch Drag Race you want to fast-forward to the lip-sync and the runway, whereas with Drag Arena that’s all it is.

It’s also good to have something else. We have so much pressure from ourselves and others to get on Drag Race, so I think this show can come and shake that up so drag isn’t being monopolised in the public eye. It’s fucken’ fierce mama!

This also isn’t something you send in audition tapes for. Everyone has to audition live, kind of like Australian Idol. They’ve got the judges panel on the day, and you just have to perform, right in front of them. I think that’s such a better casting method for a television show that’s talent based because anyone could lie about having talent and be very convincing.

They do lip-sync smackdowns against each other in front of a live crowd, in a club. There’s no studio. They want it really authentic. That also helps the performers, because they’ve got an audience and they’re in an environment that they’re used to.

When there’s a final two, the performers do their solo acts and the crowd has 15 minutes to vote who their favourite is, and that queen is the winner. It’s all very fast paced, and in the moment.

The other gorgeous thing about it is that every contestant wins prize money. They’re not doing this for free. They get compensated for their time like a paid gig.

What do you think the show will do for Australian drag?

I’m really excited to be doing this experience with three other sisters from Australia, and collectively we want to get there and represent Australia the best we can.

We want to give Australian drag the boost that it might not be getting from other Australian drag shows.

We’re going to be involved in Bangkok Pride, a history making event, which is fantastic!

We’re there not just to represent our drag in Australia but also our queerness. For me, I’m always looking for fabulous things to do in my career but I’ve always got the community in my head. How I can intertwine them, how I can speak for them.

I just really hope we can make this big and really put in the work after to really make sure we keep ourselves visible on the international stage.

-The winner of Drag Arena International 2024 was Taiwan’s YOLANDA.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.