Ipswich’s first Pride event Queerswich returning in 2024

Save the date! Ipswich’s first major Pride event, Queerswich, is proudly returning in August.

Last year, more than 5,300 people turned out to celebrate at the inaugural fun-filled family-friendly Queerswich event at Tulmur Place in the Nicholas Street Precinct.

Now organisers have confirmed the event is returning on August 3, 2024 between 1pm and 6pm.

The free, fully inclusive event celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and raises visibility in Ipswich. Allies, family, friends, and the wider community are all encouraged to attend.

This year, punters will enjoy an action-packed main stage lineup all afternoon, with drag, live music and DJs.

There’s great prizes up for grabs in the Paws for Pride Puppy Pageant, as well as raffles and games and arts and crafts for the kids.

Visitors will be able to explore market and community stalls and food trucks.

Huge support for Queerswich last year

Jules and Rach from Pink Flamingo Productions are the organisers of Queerswich.

Jules told us the community’s support for the inaugural Queerswich last year was overwhelmingly positive.

“We were blown away by how supportive and amazing our community was,” Jules said.

“There were rainbow community groups and support services there. So many incredible entertainers donated their performances and businesses provided sponsorship or donated prizes.”

Jules recalled Mayor Teresa Harding and the Ipswich City Council had offered lots of support, as well as numerous local MPs in the region.

“The Ipswich Police LGBTQIA+ liaison team were there. One of the highlights of the day were their police horses dressed up in rainbow colours,” she said.

Queerswich Social meets monthly

Jules said many people had asked about social events they could go to more often in the region.

“Queerswich is all about connecting community, raising awareness and creating a kinder world for all queer people,” she said.

“We received a lot of queries after Queerswich asking if there were any ongoing community events people could attend.

“We’ve also now launched Queerswich Social. It’s a monthly event at the fabulous Banshees Bar and Artspace. It runs from January to July.

“It’s a lot of fun, and everyone is welcome. We invite guest speakers along each month from organisations like PFLAG, UniSQ and Headspace to find out what they do and how they’re making a positive difference to the lives of queer people everywhere.

“It’s held on the fourth Saturday of each month between 2pm and 4pm and everyone is welcome.

“Even if you don’t know anyone, we’ll introduce you to some of the lovely people who come along. It’s all about building community and creating a safe, supportive space for everyone.”

Queerswich is at Tulmur Place in the Nicholas Street Precinct in Ipswich on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Find out more at Queerswich.com and follow the team on Facebook.

