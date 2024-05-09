WTF

Grindr notifications take over Eurovision app demo

grindr notifications

Eurovision co-host Petra Mede is apparently one of the few people in the world outside North Korea to have never heard the Grindr notification.

Her merchandising spiel for the Eurovision app came under attack during the semi-finals from the well know ‘brooop’.

Petra borrowed a phone from a seemingly reluctant audience member to demonstrate the app. And then the fun began.

“Here it is. The Eurovision app.

“Download it, and you will have some footage from our rehearsals – also some backstage secret information and all the things you even want to know is right here on this phone.”

“Brooop!”

“Oi. What was that? I don’t know what that was.”

“Brooop!”

“But anyway, download this Eurovision app.

“Brooop!”

“It keeps coming. A lot of this…

“Brooop!”

“It keeps coming. I’ll just give you the phone back…”

“Brooop!”

“Anyway, you’re having a lot of fun this week in Malmo,” she said as she handed the phone back, perhaps acknowledging she recognised the ubiquitous notification afterall.

