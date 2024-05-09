Tel Aviv Pride cancelled, Jerusalem Pride to proceed

Tel Aviv has announced that it will not proceed with the city’s planned 2024 pride parade that was due to be held on June 8, due to the war in Gaza.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai announced the news this week in a statement online.

“This is not the time for celebrations,” Huldai wrote.

“In coordination with the organisations of the LGBTQ community, we decided that this year, instead of the Pride parade, we will hold a rally in Tel Aviv-Yafo as a sign of pride, hope, and freedom.

“132 of our sons and daughters are still kidnapped in Gaza, the circle of bereavement is expanding every day, and we are in one of the most difficult periods of the State of Israel.”

“Tel Aviv-Yafo is the home of the LGBTQ community [in Israel], it was and always will be … out of our great commitment to the community.

“We feel the pain of the entire country, and at the same time we do not stop for a moment the fight for equality and freedom — for everyone and everything. See you at the Pride parade in June 2025.”

The city will instead hold a vigil for the hostages and will divert part of the budget for the 2024 parade to Tel Aviv’s LGBTQ Centre.

However organisers of Jerusalem’s Pride and Tolerance March say that event will still go ahead later this month, despite the war, on May 30.

Jerusalem Open House, the organisers of the Pride and Tolerance March, say their event has a different tone to Tel Aviv Pride, which is more of a street party, whereas their march is a protest focused on demanding equality for LGBTQIA+ people in Israel.

While Israel is the most progressive country in the Middle East when it comes to LGBTQIA+ rights, civil marriage is not available for couples of any gender in Israel, and LGBTQIA+ people have only limited adoption rights.

Israel is also still yet to ban conversion therapies though a bill has been moving through the Knesset since 2020.

Over 34,000 Palestinians have been killed since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals, and taking 252 people hostage.

A majority of the Palestinian dead are women and children.

1,609 fighters from Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups were killed during that October 7 incursion but Hamas has not made public how many of its estimated 30,000-40,000 fighters have been killed since the start of Israel’s retaliation campaign.

