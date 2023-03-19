Grindrland: “We’ll build a world of our own…”

Not sure if anyone ever scores in Grindrland. Maybe the app just helps avoid making eye contact or unwanted conversation while waiting for Mr Right to pop up in a bar. Thankfully it’s at least a source of endless amusement.

Though, if no one else lucks out, it seems this twink has found Grindrland heaven.

Gotta face pic?

Face pics continue to excite contention in Grindrland — either fake, ten years out of date, or non-existent.

Displaying yourself with a facial is usually an invitation to fun, but no one ever thought that meant a custard pie.

grindr is so fun pic.twitter.com/w1ppCzh7Ad — michael #teamsashacolby (@YeeunsSamoyed) March 11, 2023

A Grindrland mugshot?

Well, if life gives you lemons…

How to pick the guy on the down low — no idea of the lingo.

grindr never fails to make me laugh pic.twitter.com/bbNL8cng92 — ✯ ✯ (@demon_bussy) March 15, 2023

Ah, yes. Monogamy. Grindrland is surely the place for that.

Guys still use these lines? Come on, folks. Do better. It’s 2023.

when grindr never fails to deliver pic.twitter.com/A3JdFpwjCF — Drew Usher (@spiraxels) January 6, 2023

Real? Not sure. I call BS.

Now, this is cool.

It seems some people, Lil Uzi Hurt, for one, do have a sense of humour in Grindrland.

Thanks for keeping it real.

I made this my new Grindr photo, and the really hot guy who’s been ignoring me for YEARS messaged me and said, “It’s cool that you learned how to put a shirt on.” pic.twitter.com/yYZVu7bbms — Lil Uzi Hurt (@lostblackboy) June 21, 2019

