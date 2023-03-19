WTF

Grindrland: “We’ll build a world of our own…”

Destiny Rogers
grindrland
Image: @twinkstann Twitter

Not sure if anyone ever scores in Grindrland. Maybe the app just helps avoid making eye contact or unwanted conversation while waiting for Mr Right to pop up in a bar. Thankfully it’s at least a source of endless amusement.

Though, if no one else lucks out, it seems this twink has found Grindrland heaven.

Gotta face pic?

Face pics continue to excite contention in Grindrland — either fake, ten years out of date, or non-existent.

Displaying yourself with a facial is usually an invitation to fun, but no one ever thought that meant a custard pie.

A Grindrland mugshot?

Well, if life gives you lemons…

grindrland
Image: @scrumble_eggs Twitter

How to pick the guy on the down low — no idea of the lingo.

Ah, yes. Monogamy. Grindrland is surely the place for that.

Guys still use these lines? Come on, folks. Do better. It’s 2023.

Real? Not sure. I call BS.

Now, this is cool.

It seems some people, Lil Uzi Hurt, for one, do have a sense of humour in Grindrland.

Thanks for keeping it real.

Also: Fourteen classic Grindr fails.

Grindr fails keep on coming.

