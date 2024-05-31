Music

Troye Sivan’s tour is gay as hell and it’s giving us FOMO

Troye Sivan's Something to Give Each Other tour
Images: X.com

Troye Sivan has kicked off his Something To Give Each Other Tour in Europe, and it’s so stacked with queer joy that it’s giving us FOMO.

The Australian singer took to the stage in the Portuguese capital Lisbon this week as he tours his brilliant 2023 album of the same name.

During the opening night, Troye got on his knees and sang into a microphone held at crotch level by a dancer in a moment that went viral.

During Rush, Troye furiously pashed a backup dancer and recreated his keg stand from that music video.

Troye also wore a Madonna-esque corset as he performed One Of Your Girls. During the song, the screen flashed up fierce visuals of Troye in drag, alluding to that song’s music video.

When is Troye Sivan touring Australia?

Before the tour, Troye Sivan said the entire Something To Give Each Other album was crafted “as a live show”.

“I want this to be the pop show. It has to be the party,” Troye said.

“It has to be the best night of your life, the best night of my life.”

Troye will take the tour to arenas across Europe, including in Stockholm, Berlin, Munich, Dublin and Amsterdam, with his last announced dates in the UK at the end of June.

The Australian pop prince and friend Charli XCX are then kicking off their joint Sweat Tour in the US in September.

Come home Troye, we’re begging you…

Check out the Something To Give Each Other Tour opening night setlist below:

1. Got Me Started
2. What’s the Time Where You Are?
3. My My My!
4. In My Room
5. Dance to This
6. Supernatural
7. Bloom
8. Still Got It
9. Can’t Go Back, Baby
10. could cry just thinkin about you
11. Heaven
12. One of Your Girls
13. Silly
14. You
15. STUD
16. 1999
17. Honey
18. Rush

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

