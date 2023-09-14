Troye Sivan Used Poppers Before ‘Rush’ Photo Shoot

Gracing the cover of the Australian and New Zealand edition of Rolling Stone, Troye Sivan reveals how he got in the perfect mood for the cover of his latest single

Rush has been labelled a ‘popper anthem’ by queer fan since its release, and now we know just how committed Sivan is to his art.

The single cover sees the singer lying on a bed with tousled hair.

READ MORE: Troye Sivan clears up rumours he’s a ‘crazy power bottom’

Sivan told Rolling Stone that he actually took a hit of poppers to ensure that “it gave off the same flushed feeling”.

“If you go back there’s this tiny vein on my head,” the singer shared. “It’s my favourite part of the picture.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

Troye Sivan’s upcoming album Something to Give Each Other is set to drop on October 13.

It’s described by Capitol Records as “a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love, and friendship.” But according to Sivan, the album was inspired by a hookup.

“We were laying in bed and he was like, ‘This is one of life’s greatest pleasures, connecting with people in this way.’” he said.

“Obviously the hookup is fun. But he’s like ‘Even if I never see you again, we get to have this really special moment together.’”

The sentiment inspired Sivan to start work on the album.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.