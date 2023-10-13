Troye Sivan does drag, seduces Ross Lynch in horny new video

Troye Sivan has dressed in drag and seduced a shirtless Ross Lynch in the sexy new music video for new track One of Your Girls.

The Australian pop superstar’s new album Something to Give Each Other is finally out today. Troye also dropped the new music video this afternoon.

In the horny visual, Troye wears a blonde wig, lingerie and makeup as he seduces Ross, the musician, former Disney Channel and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hunk, in a pair of unbuttoned jeans and leather boots.

“Give me a call if you ever get lonely,” Troye sings.

“Say what you want, and I’ll keep it a secret… Give me a call if you ever get desperate, I’ll be like one of your girls.”

Troye Sivan says his new album, out today, is about “sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love, and friendship.”

“I want people to know I’m okay. Things are good. Life is fun. Sex is great,” he told the Associated Press.

“From the second they click play on the album, I wanted to slap them across the face.”

Mission accomplished, Troye.

The new song comes after the poppers-inspired Rush and sauna jam Got Me Started, all from Something to Give Each Other.

Troye Sivan explained to AP, “When I remember the first album, I remember being so stressed and in my head and full of self-doubt and imposter syndrome.

“On the second album, I was getting a little bit more confident and finding my feet and still didn’t 100% know how to get from point A to point B.

“This time I just took my time. I went to places that I loved, worked with people that I love. And it really was like a joy.

“There wasn’t a single day of making this album where I was like pulling my hair out, stressed, wanting to cry. And I’m really happy about that.”

Troye Sivan’s Something to Give Each Other is out now.

