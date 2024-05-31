‘Intimidating’: Broncos’ Ali Brigginshaw on meeting wife Kate

Broncos NRLW captain Ali Brigginshaw and her wife Kate are one of the sport’s ultimate power couples, but Ali has shared their awkward first meeting years before they tied the knot.

Ali and Kate shared a beautiful public kiss in the stands after the Brisbane Broncos won their first premiership title in October 2018.

In December 2019, Ali got down on one knee and proposed to Kate at Ali’s 30th birthday party in Brisbane. Twelve months later, the couple eloped to New South Wales and tied the knot.

“We first met in 2009, and I was so intimidated by her,” Ali told the Courier-Mail in a new interview.

“She was so pretty, and because of that I didn’t have the courage to talk to her,” Ali recalled.

“She thought I was a bitch because I never spoke to her, but I was just so intimidated by her looks.”

The two women were reunited years later and became fast friends.

“We just clicked. It was easy from the get go. It was like I’d needed that time to grow,” Ali explained said.

“We didn’t have the same interests at all. We were complete opposites. She didn’t even know I played rugby league.

“She just liked me for me. It’s cool to be with someone who’s different from you.”

‘It was like a dream come true’

Ali Brigginshaw is captain of the Brisbane Broncos Women’s squad and Australia’s longest-serving Jillaroo, Australia women’s national rugby league team.

She’s also the proud stepmum to Kate’s two children, Addision and Alfie, from a previous relationship. Ali said parenting is “a dream come true” for her.

“I always knew I wanted to be a mum, but I just didn’t know how that was going to fit into my future,” she said.

“When I met Kate and she had the kids, it was like a dream come true.

“I love being around kids. You are constantly learning along the way. Sometimes it’s challenging, but it’s rewarding beyond words. I love helping young kids. I’m good at it.”

A few weeks ago, Kate wrote a sweet tribute to Ali, “a wonderful role model and ultimate partner,” on Mother’s Day.

“Ali is the epitome of goodness. We’ve been raising our kids together for the majority of their lives and she has not missed a beat,” Kate wrote of her partner.

“Being a stepparent is/can be a thankless job. It’s a role that involves a lot of responsibility and very little glory.

“It takes a very special person to love and care for someone else’s kids and that in itself deserves the utmost respect and recognition.

“Our family isn’t defined by last names or by blood; it’s defined by commitment and by love.

“Thank you for choosing to love all of us.”

