Troye Sivan says drag ‘unlocked something’ in him

Troye Sivan is still thinking about his drag persona from his One Of Your Girls music video, convinced it’s “unlocked” something in him.

The pop superstar reflected on the music video he put out last month, which saw Troye in fierce drag and seducing heartthrob Ross Lynch, in a new TikTok.

“I’m not saying that I’m non-binary,” Troye said.

“I’ve honestly never really questioned my gender. But something was unlocked in me on the day of the One Of Your Girls video shoot.”

The pop prince went on, “For now, I don’t wanna look like that every day. I don’t wanna be her every day.

“But I’m also like, it’s gonna be so boring to make a music video again without the tape and the f__king corset and all that s__t.”

He joked, “What am I gonna do? Like, snoozefest! You know what I mean?”

One follower responded, “Something was unlocked in us too Troye.”

“Give her a name sis,” another wrote.

“Summon her when you need that extra boost in your step,” someone else suggested.

Troye Sivan is up for six ARIA Awards next week

Troye Sivan’s music video for One Of Your Girls followed amazing visuals for his previous tracks Rush and Got Me Started.

All are from Troye’s masterpiece third album Something to Give Each Other, released last month.

Three weeks ago the album became Troye’s first ARIA chart-topping album in Australia.

Next week the singer is heading to the ARIA Awards, where he’ll present one and is nominated for six himself.

Troye is up for Best Pop Release, Best Produced Release, Best Engineered Release, Best Produced Release, Best Electronic/Dance Release and the publicly-voted Song Of The Year.

