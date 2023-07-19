Troye Sivan reacts to body diversity backlash against Rush video

Troye Sivan has shared his thoughts on the body diversity backlash his music video for gay sex anthem Rush has received.

The popper-inspired anthem and its sweaty, horny music video dropped last week.

The clip from the pop superstar sparked some hilarious reactions, but some of the ~discourse~ online focused on the lack of body diversity in the clip.

Speaking to Billboard, Troye weighed in, saying he and his creative director Gordon von Steiner didn’t think about it when crafting the video.

“I definitely hear the critique,” Troye said.

“To be honest, it just wasn’t a thought we had. We obviously weren’t saying, ‘We want to have one specific type of person in the video.’

“We just made the video, and there wasn’t a ton of thought put behind that.”

Troye also said he wasn’t impressed with some of the hot takes he read about the clip.

“There was this article … and they were talking about [the lack of body diversity], and in the same sentence, this person said ‘Eat something, you stupid twinks,’” he told Billboard.

“That really bummed me out to read that.

“I’ve had my own insecurities with my body image. I think that everyone’s body is as beautiful as it is, including my own.

“It just sucks to see people talking about other people’s bodies.”

‘Just white twinks and chiselled bodies’

A pair of viral tweets from gay Rolling Stone journalist and Troye fan Tomás Mier lamented the singer “left out a massive chunk of the population he’s singing about” in the Rush video.

Tomás said Troye “chose to promote Rush as this gay sex liberation anthem” but the video only features “chiselled bodies”.

The door to the Rush music video set pic.twitter.com/ytPuuhQ67P — Lucas P. Johnson (@LucasPJohn) July 13, 2023

I adore Troye Sivan, but this “Rush” video is making me feel some type of way. It seems like a case study on how white gays choose to view queer people as a whole. There’s not a single fat person in the entire video. Just white twinks and chiseled bodies. — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) July 13, 2023

Pop star Charli XCX also seemingly weighed in, in a tweet that didn’t name friend Troye Sivan.

“I feel like we live in a world where audiences feel like expression or art isn’t worth their time unless it appeases every single unspoken requirement,” she wrote.

“IT IS SO BORING. if something breaks common aesthetics it’s ‘weird’ or ‘try hard’ if something conforms it’s ‘offensive’ and ‘not diverse enough’. What a boring discourse.”

It’s not that someone like Troye Sivan *has to* include diverse bodies in all his videos, it’s the fact that he chose to promote “Rush” as this gay sex liberation anthem yet left out a massive chunk of the population he’s singing about? Why is critiquing that “boring discourse”? — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) July 14, 2023

actually Sam Smith has made a load of great music videos/performances that play with the topics of eroticism and sex and sexiness with very diverse casting and they have been heavily criticized for doing so. so basically what I’m saying is – no one can ever successfully make art… https://t.co/QsMc9oLTRO — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 14, 2023

Rush is the first song from Troye Sivan’s upcoming album Something To Give Each Other. The album is out on October 13.

