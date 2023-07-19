Entertainment

Troye Sivan reacts to body diversity backlash against Rush video

Jordan Hirst
Troye Sivan in the Rush video
Image: Supplied

Troye Sivan has shared his thoughts on the body diversity backlash his music video for gay sex anthem Rush has received.

The popper-inspired anthem and its sweaty, horny music video dropped last week.

The clip from the pop superstar sparked some hilarious reactions, but some of the ~discourse~ online focused on the lack of body diversity in the clip.

Speaking to Billboard, Troye weighed in, saying he and his creative director Gordon von Steiner didn’t think about it when crafting the video.

“I definitely hear the critique,” Troye said.

“To be honest, it just wasn’t a thought we had. We obviously weren’t saying, ‘We want to have one specific type of person in the video.’

“We just made the video, and there wasn’t a ton of thought put behind that.”

Troye also said he wasn’t impressed with some of the hot takes he read about the clip.

“There was this article … and they were talking about [the lack of body diversity], and in the same sentence, this person said ‘Eat something, you stupid twinks,’” he told Billboard.

“That really bummed me out to read that.

“I’ve had my own insecurities with my body image. I think that everyone’s body is as beautiful as it is, including my own.

“It just sucks to see people talking about other people’s bodies.”

‘Just white twinks and chiselled bodies’

A pair of viral tweets from gay Rolling Stone journalist and Troye fan Tomás Mier lamented the singer “left out a massive chunk of the population he’s singing about” in the Rush video.

Tomás said Troye “chose to promote Rush as this gay sex liberation anthem” but the video only features “chiselled bodies”.

Pop star Charli XCX also seemingly weighed in, in a tweet that didn’t name friend Troye Sivan.

“I feel like we live in a world where audiences feel like expression or art isn’t worth their time unless it appeases every single unspoken requirement,” she wrote.

“IT IS SO BORING. if something breaks common aesthetics it’s ‘weird’ or ‘try hard’ if something conforms it’s ‘offensive’ and ‘not diverse enough’. What a boring discourse.”

Rush is the first song from Troye Sivan’s upcoming album Something To Give Each Other. The album is out on October 13.

