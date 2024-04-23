Homeware king Troye Sivan’s bottomless ‘glory bowl’ roasted

Australian pop superstar Troye Sivan is also in the homewares business and after he promoted a new product on Instagram, his millions of followers had a lot of follow-up questions.

In case you weren’t aware, Troye is the creative director of bougie brand Tsu Lange Yor. Its fancy products promise “unorthodox elevation for self and sanctuary”.

Now for the unorthodox price of $700 you can buy one of Troye’s extremely unorthodox bowls (below).

Troye got on Instagram to promote his new “bottomless (baseless) and beautiful” bowl.

He posted two photos of the two different-sized bowls. One is just big enough to hold a couple of personal belongings.

The other larger “bowl” can accommodate fruits and vegetables.

“Very excited to show you all @tsulangeyor’s newest homeware — the bowl,” Troye Sivan wrote.

The singer said he’s “been living with (the bowl) for a few months and it’s genuinely my favourite thing”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

‘I thought it was cockring’

But Troye Sivan’s followers weren’t so sure, leading to a very chaotic comments section even by Troye’s standards.

“I THOUGHT IT WAS A COCKRING UNTIL I SWIPED,” one person wrote.

“He’s beating the bottom allegations,” according to the official Grindr account.

“Glory bowl,” read another comment.

“Boy that’s a hoop,” someone else wrote.

“If the bowl ain’t got a bottom, the bottom ain’t got a bowl,” another comment declared.

“A bottomless bowl?! Tops win again I fear,” someone else said.

For some, it was simply the bowl’s price tag that was the dealbreaker.

“These celebrity brands are getting more ridiculous and obnoxious each time,” one follower wrote.

“That’s 700 dollars for a gold bracelet that sits on display,” another added.

“Also, no one’s talking about the $90 candles. Like bro, no one can afford this s___t,” read another comment.

Troye Sivan released his latest album Something to Give Each Other last October.

More on Troye Sivan:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.