Aussie reality star Timm Hanley at WeHo Pride

Content creator Chris Stanley appeared surprised to discover a straight man having a great time at WeHo Pride. The straight was Aussie reality TV star Timm Hanley.

Scroll down for the vid.

Timm Hanley

Timm Hanley appeared on The Bachelorette Australia in 2019. He returned for Bachelor in Paradise in 2020 but ended up finding true love with an old flame. He and Briana De La Motte are now married with a nine-month-old daughter named Harper.

Chris Stanley came across Timm while doing vox pops at the WeHo Pride Parade. Chris got a bit of a surprise when he asked Timm about his sexuality.

“Straight.

“I have a wife and child.”

“What are you doing at Pride?” asked Chris.

“We’re just here from Australia. It’s our second day here. Second day in America, and we just stumbled across [the parade], and I’m just here for the vibes. We love it. We absolutely love it.”

Chris asked, “Do you think the gays can throw a good party?”

“F*cking’ oath. One hundred percent. No one does it better really.”

Chris then asked, “How does it feel if a gay guy is hitting on you?”

“Oh, I love this. Let’s say I’m walking down the street and a gay guy is like looking at me. That’s as good as a girl looking at me. That counts. That’s as good for my ego as a hot chick looking at me. Not that I’m here for that. That’s just how you’ve gotta take it, you know?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Stanley (@stanchris)

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.