Secret History 6: World By Night

In early 1977, budding criminal Geri Bellino travelled to Sydney to recruit strippers for his new Brisbane club, World By Night. Of the eight women he hired, half were transwomen.

Two of the others were a lesbian couple who employed a young transwoman as a live-in nanny to babysit their child while they worked nights. The head waiter was a trans man.

World By Night, a business dedicated to profiting from heterosexual compulsions, was, in fact, one of the queerest enterprises in Brisbane.

The two-story room featured a stage and seating areas downstairs. The entertainers performed regular stage performances – no pole dancing in those days. Most of the girls had their own specialty act. Channel ate fire. Chrissie spun meters of white satin into amazing patterns while Sascha did the splits wearing fully rhinestoned underwear sets.

The dancers did not receive tips. World By Night paid them a wage. The club made its money in other ways.

World By Night did not count a liquor license among its assets, but it sold liquor. Between shows, strippers often mingled in the audience, and they graciously accepted the many offers to buy them drinks. So did the topless hostesses also employed to entertain the customers. Even though neither the strippers nor hostesses ever drank alcohol at work.

The customers always received the alcoholic beverage they ordered, but the waitstaff served the strippers and hostesses cold tea or coke. The club kept 50% of the price of the drink, and the staff received the other half.

The strippers and the hostesses, of course, received regular propositions from horny, inebriated customers but risked immediate dismissal if they took up an offer.

Because the club had that covered too.

Originally, the men’s toilets were downstairs, but management nailed them shut and installed signs to new toilets upstairs.

Customers wanting to relieve themselves walked up the stairs to the second floor—a mezzanine. To reach the men’s toilets, they passed the open doors of Scarlett’s, a brothel where women in alluring lingerie cast inviting glances.

World By Night was quite a phenomenon in Australia’s most conservative state. But of course, Queensland was also corrupt, and the club originally survived off payments to bent cops.

But all good things must come to an end. In early 1977. a sensational court case featuring transwoman Spicy Cinnamon alerted Brisbane to the vice in its midst.

Cinnamon, better known as Shirley, would go on to become one of Brisbane’s most loved entertainers. Her story – tomorrow.

