A Prince of Wales walked into a Polish gay bar

No. It’s not an old joke. Diners at a Polish gay bar got the surprise of their lives when Prince William, the Prince of Wales, showed up unannounced for a three-hour staff party.

The future Australian head of state is in the midst of a surprise visit to Poland to show British support for the country’s assistance to Ukranian refugees.

A source allegedly told the Daily Mail that Kensington Palace staff accompanying the prince made a booking at the Polish gay bar. (Royal ”sources’ must always be treated with scepticism.) The Prince of Wales then asked to join the party.

“The team from Kensington Palace booked a local restaurant near where they were working and the prince decided to join them. He asked them what they were doing and then asked to come along. It was a great night by all accounts.

“The team really appreciated him asking to join them.”

Butero Bistro, Polish gay bar

Butero Bistro, described as a queer space, proudly displays a neon rainbow flag logo outside the premises despite Poland’s renowned homophobia. The country does not recognise same-sex unions, and the government actively discriminates against queer people. Poland consistently places high on the list of Europe’s most homophobic countries.

Bar owner Pawel Zasim said the venue received no warning of the prince’s visit. The base received a booking for a birthday party for a woman named Daisy and 11 other guests.

“But then a bodyguard appeared and said that this wasn’t going to be a Daisy birthday party, and then Prince William walked in.”

The Prince of Wales indulged in a pulled pork sandwich costing less than $10. Mustn’t have fancied the Polish salami.

