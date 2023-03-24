The L Word: Generation Q got cancelled, but there’s a twist

There will be no fourth season of The L Word: Generation Q.

US publication Deadline has reported that broadcaster Showtime has pulled the plug on the beloved sapphic drama series.

The sequel series to The L Word started in 2019 and picked up 10 years after the original.

The show followed a group of queer friends – some legacy characters, some newcomers – in LA as they navigated life, love, work and sex.

Generation Q finished up its 10 episode third season in late January. In the third season finale, two characters finally got married. But there were a couple of other cliffhangers.

The season finale also featured a cute celebrity cameo from queer power couple, Aussie rocker G Flip and their girlfriend Chrishell Stause.

But while it’s now confirmed The L Word: Generation Q is over, the brand may continue.

Deadline reports what it’s describing as a reboot of the series is now in the works, with a working title of The L Word: New York.

The L Word‘s creator, Ilene Chaiken, is part of the new project. Ilene served as executive producer on the Generation Q sequel series.

All episodes of The L Word: Generation Q are streaming in Australia on Stan.

