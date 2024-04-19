Sad update on future of Darwin’s Throb Nightclub

Long-running Darwin gay nightclub Throb, which was forced to shut its doors last year, has been placed into liquidation.

The Australian Security and Investment Commission website listed the liquidation this week, signalling the end for the venue after 24 years.

Last year, the LGBTQIA+ nightclub was forced to close in the Northern Territory capital city due to building issues.

Last September, the building housing the club, as well as a restaurant and cafe, received an emergency order from Territory authorities.

The NT’s Building Control identified fire and safety hazards related to the building’s walls and concrete slab, affecting Throb.

Now Throb Nightclub has been placed into liquidation after the venue’s directors on Wednesday voted to wind the company up, the Daily Mail reported.

Tarquin Koch Accounting and Insolvency Services was appointed as liquidator. A spokesperson explained Throb’s directors worked with the NT government as well as the landlord to try and rectify the building’s safety issues.

But unfortunately they couldn’t and as a result, Throb Nightclub couldn’t open or trade.

“They can’t trade due to the orders made on the actual building, which they are a tenant,” the spokesperson said.

Last year, Throb Nightclub announced on social media the long-running nightclub’s closure “until further notice”.

The venue explained the emergency order “stemmed from the removal of a supporting wall in the tenancy below ours.”

Throb Nightclub owner Tim Palmer told the NT News at the time he agreed with the Building Control decision and was devastated that hazards could have led to a “catastrophic” and “life-threatening” situation.

He said the building’s structural issues also included extensive water damage from heavy rain last year.

Throb Nightclub opened in Darwin in 2000

Owner Tim Palmer and his business partners opened Throb Nightclub in 2000.

They wanted the inclusive nightspot to provide a safe and welcoming destination for the Top End’s LGBTQIA+ community and friends.

The nightclub celebrated its 20th birthday in June 2020.

At the height of the pandemic, due to the low rates of Covid in the NT, Throb could reopen and allow dancing while the rest of the world locked down.

