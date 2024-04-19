Starting a family? Join Rainbow Families at their annual seminar

Starting a family? Join Rainbow Families for an inspiring and informative seminar, Making Rainbow Families, designed specifically for the LGBTQ+ community.

Taking place on May 25, 2024, this online and in-person event in Sydney offers valuable insights and support for individuals and couples considering parenthood.

We’ll cover a range of topics including:

Readiness for parenthood

Fostering and adoption

IVF and home insemination

Surrogacy options

Legal considerations

Engage with industry experts, such as family psychologists, doctors, lawyers, and community members, who will share their experiences and offer LGBTQ+ relevant advice.

This seminar is a unique opportunity to explore various paths to parenthood in a supportive environment.

Whether you’re just starting to consider parenthood or need specific information to take the next step, this event is for you.

Gain confidence and clarity as you navigate the journey to parenthood, surrounded by a community that understands and supports you.

Don’t miss this chance to connect with the Rainbow Family community and build lifelong friendships, we’re pretty nice folk.

Tickets are $40 for in-person attendance and $25 for virtual participation. Secure your spot now and kickstart your journey to parenthood with confidence and support.

Visit the Rainbow Families website to book your tickets to the Making Rainbow Families seminar today.

