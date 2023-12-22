Gay MP Chansey Paech makes history as NT deputy leader

Gay Indigenous politician Chansey Paech has been appointed Deputy Chief Minister in the Northern Territory this week.

An NT government shake-up followed the resignation of ex-Chief Minister Natasha Fyles this week. Fyles resigned after it was revealed she’d failed to disclose mining company shares she owned.

This week, Eva Lawler was sworn in as the NT’s new Deputy Chief Minister. Chansey Paech said it was an “absolute honour” to join her as Deputy Chief Minister.

Born in Alice Springs, Chansey’s mother is of Arrernte, Arabana and Gurindji descent. He was a former councillor and a local LGBTQIA+ advocate before entering NT politics.

“I’m proud to be the first Aboriginal man to hold this office. And know I certainly won’t be the last,” Chansey said this week.

I’m proud to be the first Aboriginal man to hold Deputy Chief Minister and know I certainly won’t be the last. Community safety, tackling cost of living pressures and providing opportunities for all Territorians are our priorities. pic.twitter.com/F6WAYA2o64 — Chansey Paech MLA: Member for Gwoja (@chanseypaechMLA) December 22, 2023

He added, “As a little kid running usually barefoot around Alice Springs, I never dreamed that one day I’d be Deputy Chief Minister of the Northern Territory.

“I wanted to be a cook or a cowboy or a truck driver.

“As I grew older, I decided I wanted to work towards making my home realise its wonderful potential and share what I saw with my eyes and my heart.

“That’s my dream. I know it’s one I share with Chief Minister Eva Lawler, who today has given me the huge honour of working with her as Deputy.”

‘The nation’s first openly gay, Indigenous parliamentarian’

In 2022, Chansey Paech took over as the territory’s Attorney General. He oversaw the introduction of new anti-discrimination laws which toughened protections for minority groups.

Chansey was first elected in 2016. That year he gave a powerful maiden speech to the NT parliament.

“I’m a Centralian man, I am the nation’s first openly gay, Indigenous parliamentarian,” he said at the time.

“I’m eternally proud of who I am and where I come from. I own it and wear it with pride.”

Chief Minister Eva Lawler said the NT’s new leadership team would focus on “tackling the cost of living, giving Territorians opportunities, and keeping our community safe.”

