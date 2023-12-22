NT

Gay MP Chansey Paech makes history as NT deputy leader

Chansey Paech is the new NT Deputy Chief Minister
Image: Facebook

Gay Indigenous politician Chansey Paech has been appointed Deputy Chief Minister in the Northern Territory this week.

An NT government shake-up followed the resignation of ex-Chief Minister Natasha Fyles this week. Fyles resigned after it was revealed she’d failed to disclose mining company shares she owned.

This week, Eva Lawler was sworn in as the NT’s new Deputy Chief Minister. Chansey Paech said it was an “absolute honour” to join her as Deputy Chief Minister.

Born in Alice Springs, Chansey’s mother is of Arrernte, Arabana and Gurindji descent. He was a former councillor and a local LGBTQIA+ advocate before entering NT politics.

“I’m proud to be the first Aboriginal man to hold this office. And know I certainly won’t be the last,” Chansey said this week.

He added, “As a little kid running usually barefoot around Alice Springs, I never dreamed that one day I’d be Deputy Chief Minister of the Northern Territory.

“I wanted to be a cook or a cowboy or a truck driver.

“As I grew older, I decided I wanted to work towards making my home realise its wonderful potential and share what I saw with my eyes and my heart.

“That’s my dream. I know it’s one I share with Chief Minister Eva Lawler, who today has given me the huge honour of working with her as Deputy.”

‘The nation’s first openly gay, Indigenous parliamentarian’

In 2022, Chansey Paech took over as the territory’s Attorney General. He oversaw the introduction of new anti-discrimination laws which toughened protections for minority groups.

Chansey was first elected in 2016. That year he gave a powerful maiden speech to the NT parliament.

“I’m a Centralian man, I am the nation’s first openly gay, Indigenous parliamentarian,” he said at the time.

“I’m eternally proud of who I am and where I come from. I own it and wear it with pride.”

Chief Minister Eva Lawler said the NT’s new leadership team would focus on “tackling the cost of living, giving Territorians opportunities, and keeping our community safe.”

Read more:

Northern Territory MP Chansey Paech is ‘young, gay and black – and proud’

Darwin’s Throb Nightclub forced to close after 23 years

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Instagram photo of actor Tim Pocock
Tim Pocock recalls ‘soul-destroying’ gay conversion therapy
Luke Evans and Billy Porter in new gay divorce drama film Our Son
First trailer for Luke Evans and Billy Porter flick Our Son
Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer in Fellow Travelers
Jonathan Bailey shows off racy Fellow Travelers prosthetics
Billy Porter and Luke Evans in gay drama Our Son
Luke Evans and Billy Porter divorce in gay drama Our Son
Barry Manilow in concert
Barry Manilow says secret gay relationship saved his life
Yarrabah lesley lampton
Yarrabah defied Fed and Qld govts over trans employee