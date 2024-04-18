Brisbane Frontrunners celebrate 25 years

LGBTQIA+ running and walking group Brisbane Frontrunners celebrate their 25th anniversary this year

It’s a special year for the Brisbane Frontrunners with 2024 marking their 25th anniversary.

The group started with just two people back in 1999 and has grown to almost 170 registered members.

Ray Moore who coordinates the group, says that their achievement is a first for the city.

“It’s just been one of those groups that has just continued. I think from memory we’re probably the longest continuously running LGBTI sporting group in Brisbane,” he says proudly.

Their longevity comes down to community support and hard work from within the group.

“We’re an unincorporated group, so we rely on donations and people volunteering their time to do things. So we’ve had a big change probably in the last couple of years where we’ve formed alliances with Hombre and Brisbears [to help with fundraising],” he said.

2024 events

The group itself is putting on a number of events throughout the year to celebrate the 25-year milestone.

This kicked off in January when Councillor Vicki Howard helped fund and launch a commemorative t-shirt. Then in February, an official party was held at the Wickham to mark the occasion.

This month is an initiative to help bring in more members.

“April is ‘Bring a Friend’ month, so we are encouraging people to bring someone along,” Ray explains.

The social part of the group is just as important as the exercise. The group holds social drinks after each of their Monday and Thursday sessions at Kangaroo Point.

Each session sees runners and walkers of every ability take part.

The more serious can take advantage of a trainer to prepare for fun runs and marathons, while many members are just looking to walk and improve their fitness.

The group also includes every part of the LGBTQIA+ rainbow as well as some straight allies. It also ranges from people in their twenties all the way up to members in their seventies.

Joining Brisbane Frontrunners

Joining the group has no cost attached and new members are welcomed and catered for.

“You just turn up about a quarter to six, we find out if you’re either walking or running. And if you run, we find out what speed you are and we’ll then partner with one of their other people about the same calibre,” Ray explains.

Not only are those who attend members of the Brisbane group, they also join the international network of Frontrunner clubs around the world.

This sees international members regularly turn up to the group’s meet-ups.

“We’ve had people from South Africa, London, Hong Kong and America. There are about 170 groups around the world, so there’s always somewhere to go,” Ray says.

If you are interested in joining the Brisbane Frontrunners in their celebratory year, they meet each Monday and Thursday on Holman Street in Captain Burke Park.

Visit brisbanefrontrunners.org.au for more information

