Jonathan Van Ness denies being ‘fake c*nt’

van ness monster

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness finally responded Tuesday to March’s Rolling Stone article which described him as a monster.

Fake C*nt

“I think a lot of people were like looking for a reason to hate me or like looking for a reason to be like, ‘See, I always knew that they were a fake c*nt, and this is the proof’.”

The March article accused Vann Ness of not liking to share the spotlight and spoke of his anger, claiming he would explode at least once a week. Sources told Rolling Stone there was always tension when Van Ness was on the set.

Jonathan Van Ness  responds

Van Ness refuted the claims in an appearance on the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast Tuesday. They said a lot of information published in the Rolling Stone article was taken out of context to make them look bad.

They admitted that there may have been times when they snapped at people or “could have been better.” But they insisted the article was “overwhelmingly untrue” and done “in bad faith.”

“I think people forget no matter how famous you are you’re still a person.

“That article came at like an incredibly vulnerable time, like for my hair care company, for like my whole career. It just was really rough.”

 

