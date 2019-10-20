Jonathon Van Ness thinks Poo~Pourri is the sh!t

Jonathon Van Ness wants us to shi(f)t to Poo~Pourri two years after television ads for V.I.Poo first bummed out Aussie TV viewers. Queer Eye’s grooming expert claims the product “‘keeps your butt cheeks smelling butt chic.”

Jonathon apparently does not see the ad flushing his career down the toilet. Rather he says, as the first celebrity spokesperson for Poo~Pourri, he wants to destigmatise pooping.

“People poop, and sometimes you feel weird about pooping, but you just gotta go!”

Marketing for the product claims a simple spray of Poo~Pourri seals odours in the toilet bowl.

“It’s pretty simple, really! When spritzed into the toilet bowl before-you-go, Poo~Pourri’s pure blend of essential oils creates a film on the surface of the water.

“The protective barrier traps odor under the surface before it ever begins! All you’ll smell is a refreshing bouquet of essential oils. Flush yeah!”

In a video promoting the product, Jonathon rescues toilet goers about to suffer shame by appearing in the loo and sharing the scented solution.

Jonathon Van Ness for Poo~Pourri

And you Dingleberries will smell like Jingleberries

Poo~Pourri is not a new product. Some still call the product’s 2014 Christmas campaign “one of the most magnificent pieces of copywriting in advertising history.”

It’s not exactly tasteful, but I suppose it beats the crap out of the V.I.Poo ad. That piece of marketing genius destroyed the chocolate doughnut industry overnight with its graphic imagery of circular brown stools. The actress fronting the campaign assured us “V.I.Poo forms a protective layer trapping the icky smell of devil’s doughnuts.”

Yeah – thank you. Now would you please go and get flushed.

