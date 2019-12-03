Jonathan Van Ness makes history with Cosmopolitan cover

Our beloved Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye has made history this week with a flawless cover in January’s Cosmopolitan magazine.

It’s no secret Jonathan is out to make a statement, sporting a bright orange dress with sneakers on the cover.

The cover’s caption reads, “Yep. We did it. You’re totally welcome.”

January’s cover is the first of its kind, making Van Ness the first non-female star on the cover in over three decades.

“First non female cover star in 35 years,” Van Ness said in a tweet.

“Thanks for having me.

“@CosmopolitanUK showing more variations of beauty for young LGBTQ+ people. YAS QUEEN.”

Jonathan Van Ness on being non-binary

This is a huge achievement for Van Ness who came out as non-binary back in June.

He also said as he ages, his gender is becoming more flexible and undefined.

“The older I get, the more I think that I’m non-binary — I’m gender non-conforming,” he said.

“Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman.”

In the past, Van Ness has been open about his struggles as child. He said he was often bullied for possessing feminine qualities.

But he never let that stop him, often wearing items from his mother’s wardrobe.

“I definitely had my mum’s knock-off Hermès scarves in my hair and around my waist. Those were my skirts, and I loved it,” he said.

Jonathan on living with HIV

Van Ness is a loud and proud voice for the global LGBTIQ community and recently revealed he is living with HIV.

The admission came from his memoir Over The Top where he revealed the details of his diagnosis at 25.

He also said it is his goal to raise awareness about HIV and dissolve common misconceptions around the illness.

“It’s hard for me to be as open as I want to be when there are certain things I haven’t shared publicly,” he told the New York Times back in October.

“[But] these are issues that need to be talked about,” he added.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.