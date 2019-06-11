Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness comes out as non-binary

Queer Eye‘s grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness has revealed he identifies as non-binary.

The Netflix star told Out magazine that he “prefers he/him pronouns but does not identify as a man.”

“The older I get, the more I think that I’m non-binary — I’m gender nonconforming,” he said.

“Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman.

“I think my energies are really all over the place.”

The Netflix star’s confidence made him an instant star as part of the Fab Five on Queer Eye.

But bullies targeted him for his feminine behaviour when he was younger, Van Ness said.

He said people “chased [him] around with torches and pitchforks,” and screamed “faggot” at him and pushed him around at school.

“Growing up, I definitely put on every nail polish, every heel, every scarf,” he said.

“I definitely had my mom’s knock-off Hermès scarves in my hair and around my waist. Those were my skirts, and I loved it.

“But when I was really young, I had really femme-shamey, gender-shamey [comments] when I would dress like that.”

Jonathan Van Ness thought he had to identify as a gay man

Now an adult, Jonathan Van Ness has left the bullies behind but he said it took him years to come to the realisation that he was non-binary.

Van Ness said he previously identified as a gay man only because he thought it was the label he “had to be.”

“I didn’t really put [my behaviour] together with ‘gender non-conforming’ or ‘non-binary’ or owning that as an identity until recently,” he said.

“I’m just either like gender-bendy or non-conform-y or non-binary and somedays I feel like a boy and somedays I feel like a girl.

“I didn’t think I was allowed to be non-conforming or genderqueer or non-binary — I was just always like ‘a gay man’ because that’s just the label I thought I had to be.

He continued, “Comments come from everyone, but I really feel like if you’re expressing yourself and like that’s what you really feel, then I don’t care.

“I’m just being who I wanna be.”

In March, British singer Sam Smith also revealed he identifies as non-binary and genderqueer.

“When I saw the words ‘non-binary’ and ‘genderqueer’ and I read into it and I heard these people speaking, I was like ‘F–k, that’s me,’” the singer said.

“Non-binary genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender.

“You are a mixture of different things, you are your own special creation. That’s how I take it.

“I’m not male or female, I think I flow somewhere in between. It’s all on the spectrum.”

